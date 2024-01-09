$885,000 NIL-valued Blake Corum and family share a tender moment before the big game against Washington

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum was all over the field during the Rose Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Aside from collecting 19 carries for 83 yards, he also tallied two catches for 35 receiving yards. He also had two scores, including the touchdown run that clinched the game in overtime.

Before playing for the National Championship, Blake Corum connected with those who inspired him to compete. The Virginia native connected with his family before donning his helmet and pads for the Wolverines.

Blake Corum shakes hands with his family

Winning the national championship is a dream that anyone who plays college football carries. Blake Corum and Michigan have a chance to do so against their fellow undefeated squad, the second-ranked Washington Huskies.

Therefore, it’s just suitable for the senior player to share the moment with those who had his back even before he gained national prominence. The Yahoo Sports College Football Twitter (now X) account shared a video of the All-American giving daps to his family.

Corum was born in Marshall, Virginia, and played high school football for Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

His father, James, played professional football for the Los Angeles Rams during the late 1980s. His mother, Christin, was a stay-at-home mother who supported his endeavors. He is also the eldest of four siblings, a big brother to Skye, Starr, and Rainn Corum.

While his 1,111 rushing yards aren’t at par with his 2022 total (1,463), he had a career-high 25 rushing touchdowns in 14 games. His efforts helped Michigan go undefeated during the regular season and dominate Iowa during the Big Ten Championship Game.

Aside from being a First-Team All-American, he also got his second consecutive First-Team All-Big Ten nod. Blake Corum solidified his case as one of the nation’s best running backs when he became a Unanimous All-American in 2022.

Aside from earning First Team All-Big Ten honors, he also received the Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year as the conference’s best running back.

Corum finished the first half of the CFP National Championship game with eight carries for 84 yards. That’s part of the massive 209 yards Michigan gained on the ground, led by Donovan Edwards’ 93 yards and two touchdowns. Conversely, Washington had 160 total yards.

Blake Corum is making a solid case for the NFL

While Corum hasn’t officially declared for the NFL Draft, his chances of returning for a fifth season with Michigan are uncertain. He will likely announce his decision after the National Championship Game.

If he decides though to turn pro, NFL teams looking to bolster their ground game must seriously consider getting him. An extensive college football experience makes him unfazed even during high-pressure situations.

However, his lack of breakaway speed might reduce his draft stock. But as he turns 24 in November, the time to join the draft is now.