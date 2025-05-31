8X Super Bowl champ Bill Belichick gives Dabo Swinney his secret sauce to win multiple championships

Bill Belichick’s arrival to college football has been one of the biggest headlines of the football world in the last six months. While he takes to the helm of the UNC Tar Heels, fellow coaches like Dabo Swinney are cautious about the challenges ahead within the ACC, given Belichick's massive success and track record in the NFL.

The duo recently had a sit-down interview with ESPN's Rece Davis, where they discussed various aspects of college football and life experiences. Swinney asked what was Belichick's mantra was for success as a coach and what advice he would give a group of coaches who want to seek greatness.

Belichick mentioned that the process is simple: recruit hungry players and foster a winning culture, the Patriots way. Over two decades with Tom Brady, Belichick did wonders in the NFL. His six Super Bowl wins remain unbroken and the legacy he created is awe-ispiring.

“Having the right people and having the right culture, because you need people that want to keep achieving that goal,” Belichick on Thursday (1:14:30), via the "College GameDay Podcast."

“You know, even though we hit that one, it's like (what) Brady and Bruschi used to say, 'Which one do you like the best? The next one?' You just don't stop it. Just keep going. You can't just do it by yourself."

Belichick continued and named some players he coached that a team needs to succeed.

"You need more and then get more people like that, or Rodney Harrisons, or more Teddy, Bruce, more Tom Bradys," Belichick said. "And then some of the guys we brought in were guys that had never won before, guys like Corey Dylan and Juan Smith, guys like that, that really, you know, gave us a lift Chris Long.

"Chris Long, you know, said like 10 losing seasons with the Rams. They came in or gave us a lift, to help us win the Super Bowl. And they really appreciated winning more than some of the guys that have been there have been winning every year. Players like Jason McCourty. He came in and one of the messages he gave to the team was, don't take this for granted."

The legendary coach ended by giving some advice.

"Like we're working hard, but there's a reason for it, and you want to be working hard and you want to be pushed," Belichick said. "You know, just this is what it's about.”

Dabo Swinney flexed his accolades to Bill Belichick

Entering his 17th season as Clemson coach, Dabo Swinney listed major accomplishments in the interview. He won two national championships and made the College Football Playoff seven times in 10 years.

Swinney also mentioned that his program won eight ACC championships in 10 years — an ACC record that still stands/. One of the biggest reasons he pointed out is the culture he has created within the program. The school boasts a record for the highest graduation rate and some of the most phenomenal football players in the country.

