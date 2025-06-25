9 days after turning down $8M NIL offer, LaNorris Sellers reveals the reason for staying with South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers had a solid season with South Carolina in 2024, establishing himself as one of the best college football quarterbacks. Ahead of the 2025 season, he received a host of big NIL offers to enter the transfer portal, including a reported two-year, $8 million deal from an unnamed school.

In an interview with Zach Gelb on Tuesday, nine days after it was reported that he rejected the deal, Sellers spoke about his decision to turn down the massive offer. Surprisingly, the quarterback noted that making this decision was an easy one, reflecting on the challenges that come with transferring and restarting in a new destination.

“I didn't really stress over it too much. I think I would've honestly been more stressed if I had left," Sellers said. "Because then you have to worry about starting over, meeting new people, and building new relationships.

“So I didn't really look that deep into it. We [South Carolina] were still working out, and we still had spring ball. So I was just really focused on that."

Sellers’ father, Norris Sellers, also noted that the $8 million did not disturb the quarterback’s line of thought when it came this offseason. The senior Sellers made this known while confirming the offer to The Athletic a week ago.

“There were several talks, but it never really crossed his mind (to leave),” Sellers Sr. said. “It’s a challenge with colleges offering younger guys that kind of money. Who’s gonna say no to $8 million for two years? They’re gonna be swayed if you don’t have the right people in your corner.”

LaNorris Sellers' father advised him to turn down the offer

The $8 million reported deal would have made LaNorris Sellers the highest-paid college football player alongside Carson Beck and Darian Mensah. However, his father advised him against considering the offer, noting that he's in the right place to advance his career.

“I told him he could say, ‘I’m gonna stay or I’m gonna go,’” Sellers Sr. said. “By my two cents: It was to get into college on a scholarship, play ball, get our degree and go on about our business. This NIL deal came later.

“We didn’t come here to make money. We came here to get our education, play ball. And with schools calling, we’re not gonna jump ship because they’re offering more than what we’re getting. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. “You’re 19. You don’t need ($8 million). You’re in a great spot.”

LaNorris Sellers threw for 2,520 yards and 18 touchdowns last season while also rushing for 674 yards and seven touchdowns. He became the third quarterback in the history of FBS to ever throw for 2,500 yards and rush for 500 yards, after Johnny Manziel and Jalen Hurts.

