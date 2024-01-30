$903,000 NIL-valued Caleb Downs reveals he got 102 calls in one day after Nick Saban’s retirement: “Recruiting on steroids”

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban's retirement shocked the entire college football world. His retirement had a major impact on Alabama football moving forward. This resulted in many players, including standout defensive back Caleb Downs, entering the transfer portal.

Downs interacted with the media on Tuesday after his transfer and offered some insight during his short time on the transfer portal, calling it "recruiting on steroids." He told the media that he received 102 calls in just one day, adding that those calls came in a seven- or eight-hour span.

Downs further explained that his decision to pick the Buckeyes stemmed from his relationship with Ohio State secondary/cornerback coach Tim Walton.

In 2023, Downs was named the SEC Freshman of the Year as well as first-team All-SEC. He recorded a team-high 107 total tackles, 70 solo tackles and two interceptions in his first season with the Crimson Tide.

After declaring that he would be entering the transfer portal, it was assumed that Downs would remain in the SEC and head to Georgia. However, Downs would eventually commit to playing for Ohio State next season.

Apart from Caleb Downs, which Alabama players entered the transfer portal?

With the transfer portal being open until Feb. 9 for Alabama players, they have already had over 15 players enter the portal. These players include receiver Isaiah Bond, tight end Amari Niblack, tackle Kadyn Proctor, linebacker Shawn Murphy, and defensive backs Dezz Ricks, Trey Amos, Antonio Kite, and Jameer Grimsley.

Another big loss for the Tide was the class of 2024 No. 1 QB recruit and early enrollee Julian Sayin. Sayin was with the team recently, participating in Rose Bowl practices. But like Downs, Sayin would elect to transfer to Ohio State and join the Buckeyes.

Downs described the feeling of Saban's retirement, saying "his heart dropped" upon hearing the news. This seems to be the feeling many Alabama players experienced after the legendary coach's decision.

Time will tell if Kalen DeBoer will be a suitable replacement for Saban after coming over to the Tide from Washington. However, a large group of players don't seem like they will be sticking around to find out.