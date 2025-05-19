“A disappointing ending”: Miami HC Mario Cristobal looks back at the 2024 CFB season with regrets

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal believes 2024 was a mixed bag of emotions for the team.

Ad

Miami entered 2024 with not a lot of expectations, but the Hurricanes got out to a 9-0 start, but lost 28-23 to Georgia Tech. In their final game, Miami lost to Syracuse, which ended their chances of making the ACC Championship game and a potential berth in the playoffs.

Although Miami never made the playoffs, Cristobal says he was disappointed how the season ended, but does think it is a step in the right direction for the program.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"It sat with me, I would say along the lines of tons of progress, and got right to a point where we had a chance to really get over the hump," Cristobal said to Josh Pate (0:15). "A disappointing end, because we were a drive short of qualifying for the ACC championship game and getting into the playoffs. That being said, I can't ignore the progress part because Miami has come a long way in these last three years."

Ad

Miami ended up finishing the year going 10-3. It was his third season as the head coach of the Hurricanes, and in his first season, he went 5-7, as he helped turn the program around.

Miami's Mario Cristobal compares Cam Ward to Carson Beck

The Miami Hurricanes have a new quarterback in 2025 after Cam Ward was selected first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Ward was stellar in his lone season at Miami, and the Hurricanes went out and landed Carson Beck in the portal. Cristobal says there are some similarities and differences between the two.

"He is different than Cam personality-wise, but not from a drive and determination side," Cristobal said to Pate, via Yahoo. "I think that really hit us strong in that very short process with Carson. His knowledge of the game speaks very loudly of a guy who's been prepping his entire life. I also think we brought in a person who has a lot to prove, but more in the sense of winning. More in the sense of team than anything else."

Ad

Miami enters the 2025 college football season with expectations of competing for the ACC title and making the college football playoff.

The Hurricanes will open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 31 against Notre Dame. Miami has notable games against Florida, Florida State, SMU, and Virginia Tech among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.