"A great visit": Top Georgia HS LB Sammy Brown visits Tennessee

Sammy Brown is the fifth-ranked overall prospect and highest-ranked linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

He has reportedly narrowed his list of potential schools down to five. Brown has scheduled official visits with the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners and the Tennessee Volunteers.

He took the first of his five scheduled official visits over this past weekend and will take the remaining four visits on each of the next four weekends, concluding on the weekend of June 23rd-25th.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3 Schools, starting with Tennessee this weekend



The 6’2 230 LB from Jefferson, GA is ranked as a Top 20 Player in the ‘24 Class.



Where Should He Go? 🏽



on3.com/db/sammy-brown… Five-Star LB Sammy Brown will take official visits to theseSchools, starting with Tennessee this weekendThe 6’2 230 LB from Jefferson, GA is ranked as a Top 20 Player in the ‘24 Class.Where Should He Go? Five-Star LB Sammy Brown will take official visits to these 5️⃣ Schools, starting with Tennessee this weekendThe 6’2 230 LB from Jefferson, GA is ranked as a Top 20 Player in the ‘24 Class.Where Should He Go?👇🏽on3.com/db/sammy-brown… https://t.co/gtun04zD6P

The Volunteers were the first school to host Brown for an official visit. Take a look at how things went below.

How has Sammy Brown performed in his high school career?

Sammy Brown played two years of varsity football for the Jefferson Dragons. As a sophomore in 2021-2022, he appeared in just seven games, however, he made an impact on both sides of the ball.

Brown had 35 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown. Offensively, he carried the ball 58 times for 753 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding one reception for 12 yards. Brown returned two kickoffs for 127 yards, returning one for a touchdown.

In 11 games as a junior, he had 59 tackles, one interception and two passes defended. Brown added 1,449 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 181 carries. He also caught 12 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown, who has been a jack of all trades of sort, served as an emergency punter, as he recorded one punt for 38 yards.

How was Sammy Brown's visit the Tennessee Volunteers?

Sammy Brown spent the past weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee on an official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.

During the visit, Brown spoke with On3 Sports' Tennessee Football Volquest, stating:

"It's been fun to hang around some of the other recruits, and especially the coaches... It's been awesome. I think they really set the bar high for these officials and we still got a whole afternoon left so I'm excited to get that done. It's just been awesome. It's been a great visit so far."

Check out Sammy Brown's comments on his first official visit below:

Brown added that he does not have any favorites entering his official visit process as he is giving all five schools the same chance to land him. He noted that he will make his final decision in early July after completing his official visits.

Poll : 0 votes