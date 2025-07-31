"A guy that can make every throw": Dan Lanning spills beans on Oregon QB1 as Dante Moore vs Austin Novosad battle intensifies

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning hasn't named a starting quarterback for the 2025 college football season.

The Ducks had Dante Moore and Austin Novosad in the program last year, and both are vying for the starting job. Yet, heading into the season, the competition is still ongoing, and Lanning is impressed with both of them.

During training camp, Lanning has been impressed with Dante Moore and all the throws he's been able to make.

"Well, Dante's done a great job learning a system, the ability to check plays, to adapt," Lanning said to NBC Sports (3:58). "He's got great arm talent, he's a guy that can make every throw. He's kind of cool and collected in the pocket, no moment is too big. Those are some traits that stick out with him."

As for Austin Novosad, Lanning believes he's really shown a ton of growth from when he first got to Oregon and has all the makings of a starting quarterback.

"He has some familiarity with our system. He's been in it for a long time, was a great high school player, good decision maker, I've been really pleased with his growth and what he's been able to do, as well," Lanning added.

Moore was a five-star quarterback as a prospect and committed to UCLA in 2023 and started games as a true freshman. After one season, he transferred to Oregon in 2024. Novosad, meanwhile, was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and has spent the last two years with the Ducks.

Dan Lanning wants to see a QB competition at Oregon

The Oregon Ducks open their season in less than a month but have yet to name a starting quarterback.

According to the Ducks coach, Dan Lanning, he wanted a competition at every position, which is why he hasn't named a starter.

"We've got a competition at every position. I think that's part of what makes our play special is there's no expectation," Lanning told SI. "If we have guys that are playing above the line, winning football at multiple spots, then maybe you see a couple different guys out there."

The competition could even continue into the season as Lanning believes both quarterbacks have different strengths, so QB play this season will be a strength of the season.

Oregon opens its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Montana State.

