"A lot of bark, not much bite": Anonymous coach predicts Oregon will ‘boat race’ Deion Sanders' Colorado in Pac-12 showdown

Deion Sanders and the Colorado show are on the road as they face off against Dan Lanning's Oregon. Entering today's matchup, there has been heavy speculation about the potential of the underdog Buffaloes pulling off a statement victory over one of the Pac-12's best teams.

However, even with the confidence that Sanders holds in his team's potential, coaches and analysts have put down the Ducks as easy favorites to win the game.

Oregon are 21-point favorites heading into the game, and according to ESPN, an anonymous college coach has predicted that the Ducks will 'boat race' the Buffs.

“I think Oregon is going to boat race them. Oregon is different up front. There's a lot of bark, not much bite to Colorado. When they run into the bigger dogs in the Pac-12, it's going to come to an end," an opposing assistant coach said.

But the situation that the Buffaloes face isn't new to Deion Sanders and his team. In their Week 1 match against the Horned Frogs, the Buffaloes were 21-point underdogs on the road. Colorado ended up winning the game with a thrilling 45-42 victory.

Can Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes continue undefeated streak?

Ever since Week 1, Colorado have been favorites in every game that they've played. With convincing victories across three games, the Ducks and the Buffaloes both enter today's match with unbeaten records. A victory tonight offers both teams a chance to continue their undefeated campaigns.

Deion Sanders and Charles Kelly's defense will have a huge task on their hands trying to control the Ducks' power-packed offense. So far, Will Stein's offense has been second in the league, scoring 58.0 points per game. They trail only USC in their offensive firepower.

In comparison, CU's offense has averaged 41.3 points in their games. The Buffs will need to hope for another offensive masterclass from Shedeur Sanders, as he continues to bolster his Heisman campaign.

Catch the two Pac-12 powerhouses in action on ABC as action kicks off at the Autzen Stadium.