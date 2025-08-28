"A lot of expectation": Joel Klatt shares unfiltered opinion on Sherrone Moore naming Bryce Underwood Michigan's QB1

Sherrone Moore has named Bryce Underwood the starting quarterback for Michigan as a true freshman. Michigan faced struggles at the quarterback position in 2024, finishing with a disappointing 8-5 record, which has only amplified the excitement surrounding Underwood.

As the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, Underwood’s ability to run the football is unquestioned. The bigger question is how quickly he will develop his overall understanding of the game.

Heading into Michigan’s Week 1 game against New Mexico on Saturday, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt shared what fans can expect from the freshman.

"You want to see his ability to throw the football and attack every blade of grass on the field," Klatt said (34:00). Is he making life difficult on the defense in front of them? He can do that with his athleticism. We know that. But he needs to do that with his arm."

"I don't think Underwood is going to have to put a cape on his back in particular early in this season. So, the development of balance in particular early in the season is what we're all looking for and wondering. I tell you what, a lot of expectation on him."

Before arriving in Ann Arbor, Underwood had a standout career at Belleville High School in Michigan, where he had a 50-4 record. He finished his high school tenure with 11,488 passing yards, 152 touchdowns and two state championships.

Bryce Underwood receives high praise from Michigan center Greg Crippen

Michigan made a significant push to flip Bryce Underwood from LSU, and since arriving in Ann Arbor, the freshman quarterback has lived up to the expectations.

In July, Sherrone Moore noted that the starting quarterback decision wouldn’t be based solely on fall camp performance, but also on how teammates supported the player, and Underwood excelled in both areas.

Michigan’s starting center, Greg Crippen, is just one of many impressed by Underwood’s personality.

“He’s been really humble,” Crippen said (via All About AnnArbor). “I think he’s always been grounded and a good person. On the field, how he controls the offense, his tempo—it’s relaxed, not frantic, which helps us a lot.”

Underwood earned the QB1 spot over Jadyn Davis, Mikey Keene and Jake Garcia.

