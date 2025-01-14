  • home icon
  • “A lot on the kids’ shoulders”: CFB insider delivers verdict on Carson Beck after his $4 million move to Miami

“A lot on the kids’ shoulders”: CFB insider delivers verdict on Carson Beck after his $4 million move to Miami

By Arnold
Modified Jan 14, 2025 23:59 GMT
2024 SEC Championship - Georgia v Texas - Source: Getty
CFB insider delivers verdict on Carson Beck after his $4 million move to Miami - Source: Getty

Last week, Carson Beck transferred to Miami after four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract to join the Hurricanes for the 2025 season.

While Beck's move to Miami was surprising, On3 analyst J.D. PicKell offered insights into the pressure the quarterback faced at Georgia. In a YouTube video posted by On3 Tuesday, he said:

"He (Beck) was asked the be the guy for Georgia this past year. He was the Heisman Trophy betting favorite and he was the quarterback of the preseason national title favorite in those odds to win the national championship in Georgia." (Timestamp: o:30)
also-read-trending Trending
"There was a lot there. That's a lot to process, a lot on the kids' shoulders. Especially with the lack of help with a receiver room that had 37 drops."
youtube-cover

Beck's transfer to Miami appears to be a good fit for the Hurricanes, who need to replace Heisman finalist Cam Ward. Ward is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft, and Beck could be the ideal quarterback to steady the ship for Miami next season.

Carson Beck will want to work on his draft stock in 2025 season with Miami

Former Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck - Source: Imagn
Former Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck - Source: Imagn

Following a four-year stint at Georgia, Carson Beck will face a new challenge at Miami. The quarterback’s primary goal will be to boost his NFL Draft stock, which took a hit during the 2024 season.

In his final year at Georgia, Beck completed 290 of 448 passes for 3,485 yards, throwing 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 71 yards and one touchdown as the Bulldogs finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.

Despite two regular season defeats, Georgia qualified for the Southeastern Conference championship game, where the Bulldogs faced Texas. However, Beck suffered an elbow injury during Georgia’s win over Texas, ruling him out for the remainder of the College Football Playoff run.

In Beck’s absence, Gunner Stockton started at quarterback, but Georgia fell 23-10 to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

With a fresh start at Miami, Beck will aim to improve his performance and reestablish himself as a top NFL draft prospect in the 2025 season.

