“A match in Heaven”: CFB analyst weighs in on possibility of Brock Glenn as FSU’s starter in 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 07, 2025 18:13 GMT
NCAA Football: Charleston Southern at Florida State - Source: Imagn
CFB analyst weighs in on possibility of Brock Glenn as FSU’s starter in 2025 (Credits: IMAGN)

College football analyst Taylor Devers believes Brock Glenn should be the Florida State Seminoles starting quarterback in 2025. The Seminoles offense struggled last season as FSU went 2-10. Entering 2025, the Seminoles will have a quarterback competition but Devers says Glenn makes the most sense as the starter.

Ad
"While it might seem like a match in Heaven with Castellanos and Malzahn, I would not rule out the possibility of redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn being in contention for the starter," Devers wrote.

FSU landed former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who many expect to be their starter, from the transfer portal. However, Devers thinks Glenn has all the tools to beat out Castellanos to be the starting quarterback next season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Glenn went 51-for-114 for 597 yards, 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions as he did struggle last season with the Seminoles. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

FSU's Mike Norvell excited about quarterback room

After a disappointing year in 2024, the Seminoles have a much-improved roster going into next season.

Entering 2025, coach Mike Norvell says Castellanos brings a spark to the offense but has full confidence in his quarterback room.

Ad
"Obviously, he has the special ability to be able to extend plays. But he's really just a true spark... I'm excited about what he's bringing to the position. You got [a guy] that has experience there in Brock Glenn. Also, you've been able to sign Kevin Sperry, another guy we're really excited about," Norvell said, via SI.
Ad
"So, I mean, when you look at that room, you got a group of competitors that not only can do wonderful things with their arms, but be able to keep plays alive, and then you extend them, it adds a whole new dynamic to what you can do there offensively and [I'm] really excited about what that group is going to bring."
Ad

The Seminoles also have Glenn and highly-touted recruit, Kevin Sperry along with Castellanos in the quarterback room.

FSU will open its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Alabama. The Seminoles have notable games against Miami, Clemson, and Florida.

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी