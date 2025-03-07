“A match in Heaven”: CFB analyst weighs in on possibility of Brock Glenn as FSU’s starter in 2025

College football analyst Taylor Devers believes Brock Glenn should be the Florida State Seminoles starting quarterback in 2025. The Seminoles offense struggled last season as FSU went 2-10. Entering 2025, the Seminoles will have a quarterback competition but Devers says Glenn makes the most sense as the starter.

"While it might seem like a match in Heaven with Castellanos and Malzahn, I would not rule out the possibility of redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn being in contention for the starter," Devers wrote.

FSU landed former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who many expect to be their starter, from the transfer portal. However, Devers thinks Glenn has all the tools to beat out Castellanos to be the starting quarterback next season.

Glenn went 51-for-114 for 597 yards, 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions as he did struggle last season with the Seminoles. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

FSU's Mike Norvell excited about quarterback room

After a disappointing year in 2024, the Seminoles have a much-improved roster going into next season.

Entering 2025, coach Mike Norvell says Castellanos brings a spark to the offense but has full confidence in his quarterback room.

"Obviously, he has the special ability to be able to extend plays. But he's really just a true spark... I'm excited about what he's bringing to the position. You got [a guy] that has experience there in Brock Glenn. Also, you've been able to sign Kevin Sperry, another guy we're really excited about," Norvell said, via SI.

"So, I mean, when you look at that room, you got a group of competitors that not only can do wonderful things with their arms, but be able to keep plays alive, and then you extend them, it adds a whole new dynamic to what you can do there offensively and [I'm] really excited about what that group is going to bring."

The Seminoles also have Glenn and highly-touted recruit, Kevin Sperry along with Castellanos in the quarterback room.

FSU will open its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Alabama. The Seminoles have notable games against Miami, Clemson, and Florida.

