“A Pate State Wedding”: CFB fans react as analyst Josh Pate ties the knot with wife Savannah

CBS Sports' Josh Pate got married on May 23rd to long-time girlfriend Savannah French. The couple got engaged in early April, with Pate jokingly stating on his Instagram account that he had secured his five-star recruit.
Now, new photos of the wedding have surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend and fans are reacting to them:
"Congrats to you and Mrs Pate🥂," said someone congratulating the newlyweds
"Y’know…I love to see the start of a family. College football is awesome, but covenant commitment to honor God and each other trumps it. Hammer down, JP…raise a house full of noble women and faithful men," a user said, highlighting the importance of family values
There was a recurring play of words with Josh Pate's last name:
"A Pate State Wedding," a commentor joked.
"Pate State Material," another fan said.
"Pate State signing class of the century! Congrats to both of you. Just remember Ephesians 5:22-33. Love is the motivator, and unconditional service to each other is the mechanism to propelling a strong marriage forward through anything this world brings," a user wrote with advice to the newlyweds.
Other people just seemed in awe of the occasion:
"So beautiful," one person said.
Josh Pate believes 2025 is a make-or-break year for Virginia Tech
Speaking last week on his "Josh Pate's College Football Show", the CBS Sports analyst touched upon the programs that need to go big in the 2025 season. According to Pate, a team that falls squarely in this category is Virginia Tech:
"Brent Pry at Virginia Tech may belong in this category as well. They've gone three wins, seven wins, six wins. They're 72nd in returning production this year. average recruiting ranking is. kind of where You would expect it, so yeah, those guys could be on the periphery of this conversation, but I think [Hugh] Freeze, [Mike] Norvell, [Luke] Fickell, [Brent] Venables, they are smack down in the middle of that conversation."
Pry - in charge of the Hokies for three seasons - has overseen not more than seven wins. While the last two seasons have been just mediocre, the upward jump in performance has just not been there. If Brent Pry doesn't change things, he might find himself in the hot seat.a
