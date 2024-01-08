 "A quarterback who will dice you up" - Michigan DB Mike Sainristil is wary of the threat Michael Penix Jr. poses ahead of the national title game

An exciting encounter awaits on Monday as Michigan squares up against Washington in the College Football Playoff national championship game. The Wolverines and the Huskies haven't tasted a loss this season, and they will be aiming to end the season on a high note.

While top-ranked Michigan (14-0) is considered the favorite, its defense has a big challenge to face against second-ranked Washington's offense. Defensive back Mike Sainristil is wary of the threat quarterback Michael Penix Jr. poses ahead of the title game at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“Michael Penix is a quarterback who will dice you up and pick you apart with the ball in the air,” Sainristil said. “He will find the open receiver, and he trusts his receivers. He'll throw the 50/50 ball up there to those guys. He does a good job getting the ball out with pressure in his face.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“It's a challenge for our defensive line to prove they have a really good pass rush and a great opportunity for the defensive backs to show that we can cover those guys.”

Michigan’s victory will mean everything to Mike Sainristil

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan

Michigan is hoping to claim its first national title since 1997 against Washington (14-0) on Monday, and a victory will mean a lot to Mike Sainstril. The former wide receiver has been in the program since 2019, and this will be a great way to round up his college football career.

Sainstril had the opportunity to enter the 2023 NFL draft. However, like a couple of other top prospects on the Wolverines, he decided to return to Ann Arbor for another shot at the national championship. The defensive back is just one game away from the ultimate goal.

“It would mean everything," Sainstrill said. "I wanted to be a part of the class that was able to do so. Like I mentioned, a few of us came back for this reason, to say that we were part of the team that won a national championship and would be one of the leaders on this team to do.

“To get that accomplished, it would just feel good to be able to get that done. That's the goal. That's what the goal has been all offseason. We're here. We're here. That's what we want to do.”

Michigan missed out on the last two national championship games, losing CFP semifinals to Georgia and TCU. A victory against Alabama in the Rose Bowl got it a spot to compete for the title in Houston, and it will be out to claim the crown.