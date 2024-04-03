"A question of which spot in the top five he goes": ESPN analyst lists potential suitors for former Michigan QB JJ McCarthy ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

ESPN analyst Kimberley Martin believes Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy will be selected inside the top five in the 2024 NFL Draft.

McCarthy's draft stock has been interesting, as some scouts believe he is a top-five pick, while others think he shouldn't be selected in the first round.

"For me, when I think about JJ McCarthy, it's not a question of, 'will he be a top five pick?' He will be," Martin said. "And it's a question of which spot in the top five he goes. Talking to sources up until last night, I've heard the Patriots, Minnesota and the Giants are all expected to take a quarterback, but they are all interested in him.

"Now it becomes really fascinating because the Giants are at six, but Minnesota has been on the phone; they are trying to move up; we know they are going to target somebody and I think they want JJ McCarthy as well."

"If you are the Patriots, you mention Jacoby Brissett being there, yeah I could see in a world where they say we have Jacoby, let's trade back and build up for the next quarterback," Martin added.

"But, if people in the building like JJ McCarthy, you don't want the Giants to get him, you don't want the Vikings to get him, and you don't want to move out of three."

If the Patriots pick JJ McCarthy third overall, it would be a surprise, as most mock drafts have them selecting either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. But Martin believes the Patriots do like McCarthy and could draft him third overall.

Draft analysts are torn on JJ McCarthy

JJ McCarthy is one of the most interesting prospects heading into the NFL Draft.

McCarthy didn't have to throw the ball a ton at Michigan, as the Wolverines were a run-heavy offense. But he was a smart play-caller who didn't make many mistakes, which is why some scouts believe he will succeed in the NFL.

However, draft analysts are torn on McCarthy with their rankings.

Some analysts don't even have McCarthy as a first-round pick, but Kimberley Martin believes the Wolverines QB will be selected in the top five.

McCarthy led Michigan to the national championship last season, going 240-for-332 for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

