"A team that's well coached": Deion Sanders gives Colorado's Week 2 opponent due credit after Buffs' big loss to Georgia Tech 

After an 8-4 season in 2024, Deion Sanders is looking for a breakout year with none of his sons on the team. This upcoming weekend, the Colorado Buffaloes will be playing Delaware in hopes of securing their first ever win of 2025 after going down against Georgia Tech in Week 1. The game was filled with lots of blunders, especially from QB Kaidon Salter, who failed to capitalize on his run game and a jittery defense that struggled in the second half.

Heading into Week 2 against Delaware, Colorado appears to be the clear favorite; however, Coach Prime doesn't want to rule out the possibility that anything could happen. Delaware has been consistent for the last three years and maintains an average of eight wins every season.

While speaking to CBS this week, Sanders gave Delaware due credit and pondered upon their ability to stop the opponent's offensive run.

“You see a team that's prepared. You see a team that's well coached. You see a team that has players that can make plays. You just got to go out there and not look at it as a man, they aren't on our level.

"You'll be a fool about it like that to go out there like this. It is another tremendous team that happens to be on the schedule that we got to run through,” Sanders said on Thursday. [Timestamp - 5:00]

Coach Prime also mentioned that he never lets his players foster this kind of attitude, especially when it comes to respecting the opponent. It is essential to play the team to their merits; otherwise, it leads to one's own downfall, said Sanders.

“I just want them to understand the standard and what the standard is around here, and it is not for me to just consistently pound them and implement that to them. That's for the players that played a season ago and a season before that, to come in and make sure they understand what the standard,” he added.

Joel Klatt blames Deion Sanders for poor clock management

One of the biggest blunders that experts believe happened in the Week 1 game against Georgia Tech was the final drive of the game in the fourth quarter. Colorado didn't take two of their remaining timeouts and the clock ran away.

Klatt, who was at the game, on his podcast criticized Sanders and mentioned that it was a big mistake on his end to not use them.

“The weakest part of Coach Prime as a coach is his clock management, by a wide margin. They continue to struggle in this regard every single year, and I thought it would start to improve and it did not,” he said on Thursday.

Colorado has a moderate schedule in the 2025 season. Recording at least 8 wins appears to be in their reach. It is expected that Sanders gets his first win of the season this weekend against Delaware at home.

