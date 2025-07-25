AAC Commish Tim Pernetti finally opens up on Memphis - UTSA players DM scandal at 2025 media days

AAC commissioner Tim Pernetti spoke with the media on Friday about several topics. The Memphis Tigers were a team that came up a lot as their attempt to leave the AAC for the Big 12 was discussed. Additionally, Pernetti finally opened up about the DM scandal involving Memphis and UTSA players.
While this scandal has created big headlines in the college football world, Tim Pernetti did his best to downplay it. Analyst Brett McMurphy reported on his statement on Friday morning.
"I'm aware of the situation," Pernetti said. "I've had very open dialogue with Coach Traylor and Coach Silverfield about it. They're going to address it. There's not really much to this story. I think a lot of it has been sensationalized & is much ado about nothing."
This scandal first popped up last week when reports from TigerSportsReport of On3 alleged that former Memphis defensive back Tahj Ra-El leaked part of the team's defensive plan before the team's game against UTSA on November 2. The messages were sent to UTSA quarterback Owen McCown.
According to the same report, Ra-El was reportedly dismissed from the team in October. Previous rumors were that he voluntarily left the team. As a result, the dismissal could be a motive for Ra-El leaking the playbook.
Screenshots were later obtained by On3 of the conversation between the two players. In the conversation, Ra-El revealed some key aspects of the team's defense:
"No reroutes on the slot, the field (side) safety is the weakest link in the defense."
Additionally, Ra-El revealed that safety Kourtlan Marsh was suffering from an injury.
"His hamstring hurting but he running out of eligibility, so when you play him, he’s number 0."
AAC Commissioner Tim Pernetti emphasizes the importance of integrity in college football
While AAC commissioner Tim Pernetti did his best to downplay the severity of the DM scandal, he also acknowledged the importance of integrity in college football and sports in general.
"The thing to remember on this is the integrity of the game matters in this league. I stood on sidelines last season and shook coaches hands and watched players," Pernetti said.
"I've had personal relationships with a lot of student athletes who have come and gone. The integrity of this thing means something to people in this league. So, naturally anything that flirts with the line we're gonna take seriously."
After receiving the alleged leaked DMs, UTSA defeated Memphis 44-36.