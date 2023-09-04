AAC's vulnerability increases as MWC explores expansion options with Pac-2 reverse merger: Reports

The Pac-12 is down to the Pac-2 as ten of the 12 programs have announced that they will leave the conference ahead of the 2024 season. The Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars are the only two programs that have not found a home.

Amid rumors that the schools are unwanted by the remaining Power Five conferences or the AAC, West Virginia Mountaineers insider @MHver3 claimed that a reverse merger between the Pac-2 and MWC could be possible, tweeting:

"A reverse merger of MWC with 2-PAC is the most likely remaining option as it allows MWC to reap the PAC ncaa credits and possibly the autonomy/power distinction for a couple of years at least. Which leaves AAC ripe for further poaching."

Washington State Cougars president Kirk Schulz recently spoke with Enrique Cerna and discussed the possibilities. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network shared Schulz's comments, tweeting:

"Washington State president Kirk Schulz tells @enriquecerna, WSU has 3 options: join Mountain West, join AAC or rebuild Pac-12. 'The third option would be to sort of reconstitute or rebuild the Pac – I'll say Pac-X right now, there's 4 members left, but that could change literally w/in hours,' Schulz said. 'And so I think each of those we're pursuing in a parallel pathway & we want to evaluate what's going to be best for WSU.'"

The California Bears and Stanford Cardinal have since left the now Pac-2. While a reverse merger could satisfy the Cougars' preference to rebuild the conference, it is unclear if that is the route the schools will follow.

How did the Pac-12 become the Pac-2?

The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans were the first two schools to announce their decision to leave the now Pac-2. In June 2022, the two programs announced that they would join the Big Ten after the 2023 season when the Pac-12's media rights deal was set to expire.

The remaining ten programs were unable to negotiate a new deal without the Los Angeles market, paving the way for the conference to collapse. The Colorado Buffaloes were the first to leave, announcing their decision to join the Big 12. A few days later, the nine schools still in the conference were presented with a deal from Apple.

The following day, the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies shared that they would join the Big Ten. The Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, and Utah Utes announced they would join the Big 12. On Friday, September 1, the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal were approved to join the ACC.