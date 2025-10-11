Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan reveals Alabama's X factor that will prove decisive against Missouri in Week 7 showdown

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have an SEC blockbuster this weekend when they face the Missouri Tigers on the road. Both teams are strong contenders for college football spots this postseason. Quarterback TY Simpson has been a great asset for the team with his dual-threat skills. After Alabama's Week 1 loss to FSU, Simpson appeared unstoppable.

Ad

This Saturday's clash between TY Simpson and Beau Pribula will give a close look at both QBs' grit and ability to run the offense.

According to Aaron Rodgers’ brother Jordan, Simpson's ability to run will prove decisive. While speaking on Get Up with Heather Dinich, Rodgers mentioned that Alabama has an edge over Missouri for a lot of reasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even though Eliah Drinkwitz possesses weapons like Ahmad Hardy and Zion Young, the Simpson-Williams duo could outrank their defensive plots.

Ad

Trending

“I think it’s Ty Simpson’s legs..Missouri is really good at getting after the quarterback — Zion Young and Damon Wilson are two of the best in the country off the edge. But the X-factor all year has been Ty Simpson’s legs,” Rodgers said on the show on Friday.

NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Alabama - Source: Imagn

Ad

“He’s so good from the pocket, throws with great accuracy and anticipation, but he’s been lights out under pressure — lights out when blitzed, and lights out using his legs to pick up first downs and make plays outside the pocket. That, to me, is the difference. Ty’s playing at another level right now,” he added.

Ad

Over the last six weeks, Simpson racked up 1,478 passing yards and scored 13 touchdowns while only throwing a single interception. What stood out was his rushing skills and ability to make plays deep inside the opponent's territory.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer remains optimistic for Missouri game

After last week's dominating show against Vanderbilt, Alabama has completely flipped the narrative where DeBoer was constantly targeted by the fans. While speaking to the reporters, he mentioned that his team will hit a hard reset this weekend.

Ad

“It's a hard reset this week, going into Missouri. I think our guys understood that on Sunday, just making that and flipping the switch to where we gotta move forward,” DeBoer said earlier this week.

In order to secure a playoff spot, at least 10+ wins would be essential for SEC teams. Alabama and Missouri are on track unless they fumble in the second half of the season. DeBoer and his team will look to stay unbeaten in the remaining weekend matchups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!