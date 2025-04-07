“Aaron Rodgers has pat the ball before”: Former Titans QB jumps to Shedeur Sanders’ defense amid “patting” debate

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms has offered his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Shedeur Sanders and his habit of patting the ball before throwing a pass. Much was made of the tendency after Sanders' Colorado pro day on Friday.

Simms offered his stance on Monday's episode of "Pro Football Talk" with Mike Florio.

"Aaron Rodgers has pat the ball before, and he's got one of the quickest releases there is," Simms said. "Marino there, too. And it's not - a lot of the times, the pat is more about just delaying the upper body so it builds a little more torque from the lower body, so you can really torque out of it.

"That's really what the pat is all about. They call it a rhythm pat. You saw, like Joe Montana, some of the old West Coast coaches would literally teach you to get to the top of your drop, pat the ball, and deliver it. That's how it was taught." (1:05)

Simms explained that he thinks the entire thing has been overblown and doesn't see this being an issue for Sanders at the next level "at all."

Where will Shedeur Sanders fall in the 2025 NFL Draft this month?

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

For the past several months, Sanders was considered neck-and-neck with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward as the best available at the position in the draft class. However, as months went on, Ward seemingly separated himself from the pack.

After the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first overall pick in the draft, hosted Ward for a private dinner before attending his pro day, many believe Ward will be the top pick.

With that being said, fans now wonder where Sanders will fall in the draft. The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are quarterback-needy teams, holding the second and third overall picks in the draft, respectively.

However, recent reports suggest that with generational talents such as Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter set to be available at those selections, the two teams could opt to pass on a quarterback at those spots.

If that were to happen, the question of where Sanders ultimately ends up becomes interesting. Many teams could do the same and pass on a quarterback in the first round, preferably looking to better themselves at other key positions.

All questions will be answered on Thursday, April 24, from Green Bay, when the NFL draft kicks off.

