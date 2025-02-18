AAU Sullivan Award: Colorado star Travis Hunter adds another feather to his cap with a semifinalist spot

Travis Hunter has won numerous awards in his college football career. Most of these came after his 2024 season, where the former Colorado Buffaloes star had an excellent season as a two-way player. For this, he was able to win the Heisman Trophy, the sport's biggest and most prestigious award.

On Tuesday, Hunter was announced to be in the running for another award, as he made the semifinal of the AAU Sullivan Award.

The Amateur Athletic Union gives out the Sullivan Award to whoever the committee sees as "The most outstanding collegiate athlete or Olympian" during the past year.

Unlike a lot of the other awards that Hunter has won or has been nominated for, this one is not bound to college football. This means that fans will see where his impressive 2024 season ranks among the performances of Olympians and athletes from other college sports.

Previous winners of this award include Caitlin Clark (who has won the last two years), Tim Tebow, Simone Biles and Michael Phelps.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 after what was a season that many will not forget for a while. He played in both the wide receiver position and as a cornerback for the Colorado Buffaloes. This meant that he played in almost every snap of the season, something that is unheard of.

His NFL draft prospects are high because of this. NFL Draft Buzz ranked him as the best player in the entire Class of 2025 and predicted that he is going to go somewhere in the top five in the first round.

Winning the AAU Sullivan Award will certainly go far in helping Hunter become the number-one pick of the 2025 NFL draft. But it will not be easy, and during an Olympic year, Hunter is up against some very talented people.

Here is a look at a few contenders.

Who are some of Travis Hunter's competitors?

Ashton Jeanty

Staying in college football, Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy rival Ashton Jeanty has also been nominated for the award. He had a near-record-breaking season for the Boise State Broncos, recording 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Nedoroscik is a gymnast who became one of the many viral sensations of the Paris Games. A Pommel Horse specialist, he won a bronze medal in the event and then helped the US win bronze in the team event (with Nedoroscik only competing on the pommel horse)

Katie Ledecky

Ledecky is generally seen as one of the greatest and most successful swimmers of all time, and her 2024 was another example of her greatness. She won two golds, a silver and a bronze at the Paris Games, and is likely to be one of, if not the favorite for the Sullivan Award.

