“ABC couldn’t afford Arch?”: Texas insider has a straightforward question after Cooper Manning appears on The Rookie’s new episode

Arch Manning is regarded as one of the most talented quarterbacks on the college circuit. Since the Texas QB is in demand, Longhorns insider Brian Davis was left rather surprised when Arch's father, Cooper, appeared on ABC's "The Rookie" episode on Tuesday night.

While many also expected Arch to get some screentime in Episode 14 of Season 7 of the American drama series, the Texas star was a no-show. It also led to Davis tweeting about the father-son duo, in which he questioned if ABC could not afford the younger Manning.

"Cooper Manning just randomly appears on my TV in tonight's episode of The Rookie as part of an LAPD flag football game. ABC couldn't afford Arch?" Davis wrote on Tuesday night.

Although Arch did not appear in the latest episode of "The Rookie," Cooper surprised many and appeared as the LAPD flag football team coach.

Cooper's appearance on the show also added a spontaneous and fun twist that the show often brings to the fore. The former Isidore Newman School wideout stepped onto the field and called plays with his laid-back style.

Cooper is the eldest of Archie Manning's three sons. His brothers Eli and Peyton are multiple Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks.

Arch Manning's father Cooper had to quit football because of a medical condition

Arch Manning (L) with his father Cooper - Source: Getty

Cooper was tipped as a star wideout out of high school. He committed to Mississippi State, but was diagnosed with spinal stenosis.

Cooper's medical issue included the narrowing of the spinal canal, which puts pressure on the nerves and causes pain, numbness and weakness. The diagnosis caused him to retire from football even before his freshman year.

Since Cooper couldn't take up football at a professional level, he began his own show, "The Manning Hour," on Fox Sports, which completed 10 seasons last year.

Cooper's son Arch is set to lead the Longhorns' offense next season.

