Abilene Christian Football bus crash: How many were injured In Lubbock, Texas?

The Abilene Christian football team bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday night. The Wildcats were reportedly on their way back to Abilene after the game against Texas Tech when the accident occurred, resulting in injuries to four people on the bus.

In a statement, ACU said that one student-athlete, two coaches and the team bus driver were treated for minor injuries at the University Center in Lubbock. The Wildcats also extended their gratitude to the first responders and members of the Texas Tech athletic board.

"We are grateful to Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, their team physician, Dr. Michael Phy, and all of the first responders for their assistance and care," the ACU statement said.

As per reports, the accident took place at the intersection of Marsha Sharp freeway frontage road and University Avenue at approximately 11:45 p.m. local time. A police officer at the scene said that a truck driver ran past a red light and police motorcade on University Avenue and collided with Abilene Christian University’s bus.

At the time of the accident, the bus was standing at a halt at the red light along with other vehicles in their respective lanes. When the truck collided with the bus, both spun out and hit several other vehicles that were stopped at the red right.

On social media, images showed a white truck with extensive front-end damage at the scene. A teenage drunk driver was later reportedly arrested.

Abilene Christian football team suffers defeat in Week 1 of 2024 college football season

Abilene Christian football team coach Keith Patterson - Source: Imagn

The Abilene Christian football team lost narrowly 52-51 in overtime to the Texas Tech Raiders in Week 1 of the 2024 season at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

Wildcats quarterback Maverick Mclvor threw for 506 yards and three touchdowns on 36 passes. Meanwhile, Isiah Johnson rushed for 42 yards and three touchdowns.

ACU will now focus on its upcoming game West Georgia on Sept. 7 in Week 2 of the college football season.

