"About to take them back to the old fashioned way": Fans react to Nick Saban reportedly joining POTUS Donald Trump’s college sports commission

Nick Saban is expected to add another feather to his cap. The ex-Alabama coach announced his retirement from the sport last January. However, Saban has remained involved with college sports as an analyst while focusing on his broadcast career.

Now, he might take up another major role that will focus on shaping the future of college sports altogether. As per an article by The Athletic, Nick Saban is expected to become the co-chair of a new federal commission to study college sports by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Saban will partner up with another prominent businessman who has strong ties with college athletics.

Fans reacted to the new development about Nick Saban. Some are concerned and have doubts about the ex-Alabama coach's involvement in the workings of college athletics.

"He about to take them back to the old fashion way of paying players. SEC back on top!! Lol," one commented.

"First act all 5 stars must attend @AlabamaFTBL second act all 4 stars must attend @AlabamaFTBL," another joked.

"Surely, this won't be controlled in any certain way to any certain team/conference," one fan wrote.

"The man saw DeBoer's first season not win a natty, and got the President involved," another said.

Other fans believe Nick Saban is the perfect man for the job and to oversee a commission for college athletics.

"Love him or hate him, Saban has a ton of common sense. I can't think of no one better to be in this position," one commented.

"The perfect one for the job," another said.

"There's only one man for the job and it's him," one fan said.

The new commission is expected to oversee various issues ailing college sports, like the transfer portal and NIL deals.

Nick Saban has been vocal about having regulations in NIL

The ex-Alabama coach has had his concerns about the negative impact of NIL in college football. As per the Wall Street Journal, Saban shared the dark side of NIL with President Donald Trump. While he doesn't want it to be completely removed, Saban wants some regulations in place.

After the interaction, the President is reportedly looking to pass an executive order to ensure more regulation when it comes to paying college athletes. Last March, he had urged the Congress to bring in some changes to NIL and make the playing field even for every college program.

Before his retirement, Saban helped the Crimson Tide to six national championships. After retirement reports emerged that it was because of his inability to keep up with the modern NIL era, but Saban has shut down these reports and rumors.

