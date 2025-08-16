"Absolute total BS" "SC cheated": CFB fans cry foul over NCAA's alleged bias for Michigan after final ruling on sign-stealing scandal

Michigan’s season opener is just two weeks away, but on Friday the Wolverines were hit with multiple penalties. The NCAA announced multiple sanctions against the school following a nearly two-year probe into alleged in-person scouting and sign stealing.The penalties sparked debate, as many argued that the Wolverines received a lighter punishment compared to USC’s infamous case two decades ago, when Reggie Bush was found to have accepted over $100,000 in improper benefits.Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times vented on X about the disparity.&quot;When USC was punished for the Reggie Bush extra benefits saga, the NCAA vacated USC’s ‘04 title, banned them from the postseason and took away 30 scholarships,&quot; Kartje posted. That punishment only gets more insane by the year.&quot;FanSided’s USC outlet Reign of Troy writer Gabriel Esparza also blasted the NCAA and claimed Sherrone Moore’s program was treated far more favorably than USC had been.Fans piled on as well by accusing the NCAA of favoritism.&quot;Absolute total BS. Sue the NCAA,&quot; a fan said.&quot;NCAA is a joke and everybody knows it,&quot; a person added.&quot;It was the most insane and unfair punishment ever. To the players that grew up watching Reggie play. But our boys loved USC and chose to play there no matter what,&quot; a netizen said.However, some argued USC was at fault, pointing to improper benefits given to Bush and others as evidence of the Trojans' lack of institutional control.&quot;SC cheated,&quot; one said.&quot;They deserved it,&quot; a fan said.&quot;USC shouldn’t have cheated,&quot; a person added.Regarding the Michigan case, coach Sherrone Moore received a two-year show-cause order and will serve a three-game suspension. The Wolverines were also fined a reported $20 million, with postseason revenue withheld over the next two seasons.Michigan will push back against NCAA ruling on sign-stealing allegationsThe NCAA’s ruling on the alleged sign-stealing scandal tied to former staffer Connor Stalions did not impact Michigan’s 2023 national championship, which ESPN analyst Peter Burns argued should have.However, just five hours after the decision about NCAA's penalties on Michigan was made public, the Wolverines issued a strong response.&quot;We appreciate the work of the Committee on Infractions,&quot; Michigan said in a statement (via CBS Sports). &quot;But, respectfully, in a number of instances, the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence -- or lack of evidence -- in the record.&quot;We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result, and we will consider all other options.&quot;Michigan is ranked No. 11 in the AP Preseason Poll and is set to open the 2025 season against New Mexico on Aug. 30.