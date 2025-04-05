“Absolutely love this”: Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders drops a heartwarming reaction to sons’ Pro Day feature

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, was married to Pilar Sanders from 1999 to 2013. Together, they had three children, Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi Sanders.

QB Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders both participated in Colorado's Pro Day on Friday.

The Pro Day was the last opportunity for Colorado's players to showcase their skills to NFL scouts before the 2025 draft. In a show of support, Pilar Sanders went to the Pro Day to watch her sons. While she was at the event, she saw a huge feature on the wall with images of the Colorado Buffaloes players participating in the event.

When she saw the images on the wall, she took the opportunity to take a video and share it with fans. She posted the video on Instagram early on Saturday morning. She did not say much, but fans could see how proud she is of her two sons.

"You guys, I absolutely love this. My babies."

Both players participated in drills at Colorado's Pro Day, making their mother proud. With the NFL draft set for April 24-26, this was an important event for both of her sons. Shedeur is projected to be a top-10 pick, whereas Shilo is viewed as a borderline draft pick.

How did Deion Sanders' sons do at Colorado's Pro Day?

Coming into Colorado's Pro Day, there were rumors that Shedeur Sanders would not participate in throwing drills. However, that turned out to be false as Sanders was available for many drills. He showcased short drops and quick throws to start the Pro Day before moving onto five-step dropbacks and throwing to intermediate routes.

Although his passes started out wobbly, he quickly settled into a rhythm and performed well throughout the rest of the event. His deep shots toward the end of the day were particularly impressive as he showcased his arm strength.

Shilo Sanders participated in several drills, with the most anticipated one being the 40-yard dash. Sanders ran the event twice and his best time was 4.52 seconds. 40-yard dash times among safeties at the NFL Combine ranged from 4.37 to 4.59 seconds. Shilo spoke about his performance afterward.

"The 40 is all about technique. I ended up with a 4.52. I really wanted to get that 4.4 so I could get this whip from my dad," Shilo Sanders joked. "The work doesn't stop here. The 4.4 was just a goal. Nobody thought I could run a 4.5 at all or a 4.6. Everyone was talking about 4.7 and stuff like that. But I'm proud of it."

It will be interesting to see how his performance affects his draft stock.

