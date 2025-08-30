"Absolutely pathetic one-sided officiating" - CFB fans blast referees in Auburn vs. Baylor game after missing multiple penalties on Tigers 

The Baylor Bears lost at home in their season opener against the Auburn Tigers. Dave Aranda's team suffered a 38-24 loss at McLane Stadium, raising questions about his fit as the head coach of the team. However, apart from the disappointing performance, fans were more upset with the fact that officials missed out on several penalties that the Tigers committed on the field. One of the most prominent ones that took center stage on social media happened in the third quarter. Wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins made a run with the ball after catching a 13-yard pass from Sawyer Roberston. However, Auburn linebacker Demarcus Riddick visibly grabbed him by the face mask, which led to the wide receiver plummeting to the ground. Despite this, the referees did not call for a penalty against the Tigers in that play. Angry fans called out the biased decision taken by the officials on social media. Cameron Brown @golfer4life97LINKThese refs are absolutely BEGGING Auburn to win this game. Absolutely pathetic one sided officiating In this game2toFly @fly_2toLINK@OsoMediaGroup Appears our SEC officiating crew is blind.Cameron @MrCrue2009LINKI'm sorry but the officiating in college football is so much worse than in professional. This Baylor Auburn game is unbearable because of the refs.FlaskedWriter 🏴‍☠️ @FlaskedWriterLINKI've disagreed with almost every call in this Baylor/Auburn game. Horrendous officiating.Coby’s Gambling Corner @CobyValentine24LINKRefs bet on Auburn, this officiating is a fkn jokeBryan Fischer @BryanDFischerLINKHard to miss that but the refs did, in fact, miss it.The Bears have had a tough start to their sixth year under Dave Aranda. Last season, they finished with an 8-5 record while losing the Texas Bowl game against the LSU Tigers. However, on the bright side, quarterback Sawyer Roberston showed a lot of promise in his third year with the team. He served as the backup to Blake Shapen in 2023 before replacing him as the QB1 after he suffered an injury. Against Auburn on Friday, Roberston completed 27 of the 48 passes he attempted for 419 yards and three touchdowns. Baylor HC Dave Aranda opens up about poor performance from defense in season opener In the postgame press conference, Aranda opened up about how his team's defense could have been better against Auburn. &quot;I think the biggest disappointment in all of that, I thought was just the tackling,&quot; Aranda said (Timestamp- 2:35 onwards). I wish the tackling would have been so much better. You know, that's something that we may have to address. &quot;A lot of these plays that hurt us tonight, we will see those again in a week. ... So, we got a lot of work to do,&quot; he added. The Baylor Bears are on the road next to take on the SMU Mustangs on Sept. 6 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET and will be broadcast on The CW network.