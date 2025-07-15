  • home icon
  • "Absolutely shameful" - CFB fans blast "pathetic" Curt Cignetti as Indiana cancels home series with Virginia

"Absolutely shameful" - CFB fans blast "pathetic" Curt Cignetti as Indiana cancels home series with Virginia

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Jul 15, 2025 16:06 GMT
Syndication: The Herald-Times - Source: Imagn
Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers canceled their home series game against the Virginia Cavaliers. The Hoosiers will reportedly pay Virginia a $500,000 fee for canceling the series.

The Cavaliers have also removed the two-game series from their official athletic website, confirming the development. Making up the deficit in its schedule, Indiana added home games against Kennesaw State, Austin Peay and Eastern Illinois in 2027, 2028 and 2029, respectively.

This move by Indiana has been generating reactions among fans, especially on the social media platform X. Alex Rodd wrote:

“Absolutely shameful.”
Rational ND Fan wrote:

“We don’t just duck power conference teams, we duck the sh*t out of them. @IndianaFootball pathetic.”
SHREDDER commented:

“Didn’t the cancel a series last yr as well? Hard to blame them for scheduling this way when they got rewarded for it with the playoff.”

A fan, Joseph, also commented:

“If you cancel Louisville and Virginia and expect people to support your playoff aspirations after getting dragged by Ohio State, then you’ll be on an island alone.”
Rebel Man wrote:

“Cignetti is the fakest tough guy in all of college football. He’s now running scared from VIRGINIA!”

Pony Exce$$ wrote:

“This is everything that’s wrong w college football. Cancelling a series against a P4 team to schedule a bunch of cupcakes.”

Curt Cignetti makes Pro Football’s top 10 college coach ranking

Indiana’s Curt Cignetti is among the top 10 coaches in college football, according to a ranking by Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick. Cignetti was ranked at No. 10, coming behind college coaching heavyweights like Kirby Smart, Ryan Day and Dabo Swinney.

Describing Cignetti’s success at Indiana, Chadwick wrote:

“Cignetti was a relatively unknown commodity entering the season but is now a top-10 head coach in college football due to his magical year in Bloomington. In his first season at Indiana, the Hoosiers won 11 games and made the College Football Playoff.
"That was two wins more than Indiana’s previous program record, and it went just 9-27 in the three years before Cignetti took over. Before he took over there, he led James Madison to an incredible 19-4 record during its first two seasons as an FBS program. With plenty of star power returning, the Hoosiers have a chance to crash the playoff once again.”

Curt Cignetti will lead the Hoosiers to their first game of the season against Old Dominion on Aug. 30.

