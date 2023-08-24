ACC Board of Presidents set to discuss Stanford, Cal and SMU's addition to the P5 conference as 'one vote' hangs between Pac-12 expansion or collapse

The ACC previously voted against the addition of the California Bears and Stanford, the top-two remaining teams in the Pac-12. Pete Thamel of ESPN recently shared that conference officials will once again discuss the possible addition of the programs, tweeting:

"Sources: The potential additions of Cal, Stanford and SMU to the ACC are again under serious consideration by the ACC. A small group of ACC presidents met Wednesday morning to discuss financial models that would come with the additions."

"More meetings are expected this week. Just one vote is needed among the block of UNC, N.C. State, Clemson and FSU to get the three new schools in, assuming all the yes votes are in agreement with the financial arrangements. A realistic timeline for a decision is about one week."

"The concessions expected from SMU include a willingness to take no broadcast media revenue for the first seven years they are in the league. Stanford and Cal would both receive the same share, which will both be reduced but different in form than SMU's concessions."

Thamel added that the school presidents will discuss how to split the money created by the addition of the programs. While it is unclear if there will be enough votes to approve the expansion, college football analyst Greg Swaim reported that the schools will join the conference, tweeting:

"BREAKING NEWS: The #ACC is going to add #Stanford, #CalBears and #SMU. Desperate situations call for extremely desperate measures, as they're each basically buying their way in. Additionally #Wazzu and the #Beavs will become the first P5's to drop to G5, err P4 to G6, I mean!!"

Greg Swaim claimed ACC must expand to avoid a fate similar to Pac-12

The Pac-12 is on the verge of not only losing their status as a Power Five conference, but ceasing to exist altogether. Eight of the 12 member insitutions have announced their departure, while it is unclear if the remaining four will follow suit. Greg Swaim recently predicted the ACC could follow suit, tweeting:

"Not a breaking story, rather an update on the way conference realignment is Heading. The #ACC will be picked apart by the #SEC, #B1G and #Big12, as conferences finally understand that you either expand or die (see #Pac12) and it's going down sooner than later!!"

While seven ACC schools recently attempted to break the grant-of-rights agreement, their attempts were unsuccessful. Unlike the Pac-12, however, the programs are locked into a deal that runs through 2036.