ACC coaches embrace cutting-edge in-helmet technology despite NCAA's pending approval

The ACC is all set to roll out the new cutting-edge in-helmet technology for football despite it still needing the NCAA's approval.

The Atlantic Coast Conference approved helmet technology and sideline tablets during its winter meetings this week, but it still must be approved by the regulatory authority.

The conference said football coaches unanimously supported using tablets with access to in-game video. The helmet technology will also allow one-way communication between the sideline and designated players on the field.

"ACC head coaches unanimously approved this week the implementation of in-helmet communication and the usage of in-game video for coaches to review on the sideline of football games," 247Sports reporter Brandon Marcello posted on Wednesday. "These rules are pending final approval from the NCAA Football Rules Committee."

The NCAA allowed the use of helmet technology and in-game video on an experimental basis at select bowl games. North Carolina could use the new technology, and Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said they loved both additions.

"We loved it," Brown said, via ESPN. "It allowed us to line up much quicker, it keeps people from stealing signals. We thought it was a win-win."

The NFL has been using in-helmet technology and in-game video use for years, but the NCAA has been reluctant to do so. Part of the delay has been the non-Power Five schools due to the price, estimated at around $40,000.

ACC issues statement on the pending rule change

Following the ACC football coaches' voting unanimously for the technological introduction, the conference released a statement on the matter:

"Unanimously supported by ACC head football coaches, for the upcoming 2024 season ACC football teams will be provided with access to in-game video which will enhance their ability to make in-game adjustments.

"Additionally, ACC teams will be provided with access to coach-to-player communication devices that will allow for one-way communication between the sideline and player(s) on the field."

It's uncertain how long it will take for the NCAA to vote on the pending rule change the ACC wants.

According to the conference, both initiatives will be administered by it “to ensure competitive equity” with the new initiatives. Talks of in-helmet technology increased this year following the alleged sign-stealing from Michigan.