ACC conference realignment: FSU & Clemson reportedly in line to reaching landmark settlement

The ACC conference realignment has been a story that seemed like it was put on the back burner but has some major news coming out. There is a framework reportedly being discussed between the Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, and the conference to settle all four lawsuits, per Front Office Sports on Monday.

This would be a massive turnaround from where they were standing 12 months ago as the health of the ACC seemed potentially bleak. If these lawsuits are all settled, the conference can have its future successfully secured. On Tuesday, the ACC presidents will discuss the matter and potentially vote on the settlement framework. The FSU and Clemson board members will then vote in their separate meetings.

The ACC conference realignment has done well as the conference earned $600 million in additional media rights revenue by adding the Stanford Cardinal, SMU Mustangs and California Golden Bears. The conference also has a new "success incentive" program where $20-$25 million in extra revenue is given to schools based on their college football success.

It will be interesting to see what this settlement offer officially looks like and if Florida State and Clemson are immediately free to join another conference or have a reduced exit fee. Per the grant of rights, teams would have to wait for it to expire in 2036.

ACC conference realignment: What conference would Clemson and FSU join?

The Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles are likely going to be a package deal in conference realignment. Out of the power conferences, the Big Ten seemingly makes the most sense as the SEC and Big 12 don't seem to want to expand soon.

Florida State and Clemson leaving the ACC would have an immediate impact on any conference, but if the Big Ten can take these schools from the ACC, it would give the Big Ten a footprint in the southeastern portion of the United States and potentially take some market share from the SEC going forward.

