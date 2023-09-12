ACC Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 3

The first two weeks of the 2023 college football season treated fans to some fantastic ACC games. As Week 3 approaches, there’s a whole schedule of exciting ACC games to look forward to.

Fans hoping to catch the live action from the Week 3 lineup of ACC football games have nothing to worry about.

Here's an outline of the full schedule of ACC football games coming up in Week 3, the kickoff time, and where you can watch them:

Week 3 ACC Football Games Schedule (Sept. 14–16)

Game Day Time Network Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL) Thursday 7:30 p.m. ACCN Virginia at Maryland Friday 7:00 p.m. FS1 Wake Forest at Old Dominion Saturday 12:00 p.m. ESPN2 Florida State at Boston College Saturday 12:00 p.m. ABC/ESPN3 Louisville at Indiana Saturday 12:00 p.m. BTN VMI at NC State Saturday 2:00 p.m. The CW Minnesota at North Carolina Saturday 3:30 p.m. ESPN Northwestern at Duke Saturday 3:30 p.m. ACCN Virginia Tech at Rutgers Saturday 3:30 p.m. BTN Georgia Tech at Ole Miss Saturday 7:30 p.m. SECN Pitt at West VIrginia Saturday 7:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN Syracuse at Purdue Saturday 7:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock Florida Atlantic at Clemson Saturday 8:00 p.m. ACCN

ACC teams to watch this weekend

There are lots of ACC teams playing in Week 3. Some of these games will be played at the same time and prove more difficult to watch them all. However, there are some games fans just won’t want to miss. If you are undecided on which games exactly to watch, here are some recommendations.

The Miami Hurricanes are the lone ACC team playing on Thursday night, so there isn’t much of a choice to make there. Likewise, Virginia at Maryland is also the only game featuring an ACC side on Friday night.

The schedule gets busier by Saturday noon, with three games set to kick off at 12:00 P.M. Wake Forest will be taking on Dominion while Louiseville tugs it out with Indiana.

But none promises to be as interesting as Florida State going up against Boston College in an all-ACC matchup. The Seminoles, currently ranked No. 3, are the favorites going into the game. But the Eagles will be looking to make it a tough game, especially as they’re playing on their home turf.

NC State hosts VMI at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, before a couple of more interesting matchups slated for 3:30 P.M. North Carolina will face Minnesota while Duke hosts the Northwestern Wildcats and Virginia Tech travels to face Rutgers.

It will be interesting to see how No. 20 North Carolina fares against the Big Ten side, Minnesota, in what will be its first big test this season.

Georgia Tech’s visit to Ole Miss is undisputedly the most interesting Saturday night matchup for any ACC team. Nevertheless, fans will be interested in seeing how Clemson bounces back from its shock defeat against Duke in the season opener.

Although the Tigers ran a rout on Charleston Southern last weekend, the Buccaneers were hardly a worthy test of Clemson’s mettle.

