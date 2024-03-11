ACC implosion becomes real-time possibility as Clemson attorneys reportedly move ahead with legal proceedings

The Clemson Tigers could be getting closer to leaving the ACC.

Clemson has been vocal in its displeasure with the Atlantic Coast Conference as the Tigers want to leave the conference. Multiple reports indicate that Clemson, FSU and UNC are among the schools that have discussed leaving the ACC.

According to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, Clemson has spent several months gearing up for a legal battle to leave the ACC.

"Attorneys for Clemson have spent the last several months gearing up for legal action of their own, sources with knowledge of the discussions tell Yahoo Sports," Dellenger wrote.

"More secession attempts could send the conference into chaos. The outcomes of any Florida State or Clemson exit — can they break free of the grant-of-rights? — may chart a path for the other members of the seven, most notably North Carolina, the most attractive of the (other) programs."

Ross Dellenger indicates that the ACC's media rights deal potentially being reworked could be the reason Clemson and the other schools leave.

"While ESPN’s contract with the ACC extends through 2036, the network has the option to opt out of the final nine years starting in 2027, a way that ESPN itself could possibly reopen the grant-of-rights, or at the very least, restructure the deal," Dellenger wrote.

"Could a restructured deal with uneven distribution prevent more departures? Would an ESPN opt-out swing open the door for more schools to exit? The network must exercise the option by February 2025," Dellenger added.

For now, Clemson, FSU, UNC and other schools continue to explore ways to potentially leave the ACC.

What conference would Clemson join?

If the Clemson Tigers do leave the ACC, joining the SEC would make the most sense, on paper.

Clemson has plenty of rivals in the SEC, but Commissioner Greg Sankey has been reluctant to add any more schools. However, the SEC getting Clemson and FSU would only add to the conference's star power.

But if the SEC isn't interested, the other option is for the Big Ten, which continues to expand. It seems like it will only be a matter of time until the Big Ten and the SEC are the two conferences in college football.

