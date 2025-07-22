ACC Media days 2025: Day 1 teams, players to watch out, coaches, schedule and more

The ACC is holding its media days at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina. The media days will take place from July 22-24.
The ACC media days is a chance for all the coaches and some select players to help preview the upcoming season.
The ACC media days will be streamed on ACC Network Extra, and ACC Network will have exclusive coverage.
ACC media days: Day 1 schedule
The ACC media days will kick off with the commissioner, Jim Phillips, holding his annual forum before five teams meet with the media.
Commissioner Jim Phillips: 9 a.m. ET
Miami: 11-11:30 a.m.
- Mario Cristobal
- QB Carson Beck
- LB Wesley Bissainthe
- OL Francis Mauigoa
- DL Akheem Mesidor
Miami will be the first team to meet the media as the Hurricanes have plenty of hype after landing Carson Beck in the transfer portal.
SMU: 12-12:30 p.m.
- Rhett Lashlee
- QB Kevin Jennings
- LB Alexander Kilgore
- S Isaiah Nwokobia
- OL Logan Parr
SMU made the College Football Playoff last season and enters the 2025 season with hopes of winning the ACC and making the CFP again. The Mustangs will be led by quarterback Kevin Jennings, who struggled in the playoffs.
Stanford: 1-1:30 p.m.
- Frank Reich
- OL Simione Pale
- TE Sam Roush
- LB Tevarua Tafiti
- CB Collin Wright
Stanford has a new coach in Frank Reich, but the Cardinal are expected to be at or near the bottom of the ACC standings this season.
Cal: 2-2:30 p.m.
- Justin Wilcox
- QB Devin Brown
- DL Aidan Keanaaina
- QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
- LB Cade Uluave
Cal will be bringing two quarterbacks to the ACC media days, which is unique. But Brown projects to be the starter while Sagapolutele is a freshman who is considered the future of Cal football.
Virginia: 3-3:30 p.m.
- Tony Elliott
- DT Jahmeer Carter
- OL Noah Josey
- DE Mitchell Melton
- QB Chandler Morris
Virginia will conclude Day 1 of the ACC media days, and the Cavaliers are looking to vastly improve on last year's brutal 5-7 season.
