ACC Media days 2025: Day 2 teams, coaches, players, timings, schedule and more

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 23, 2025 13:14 GMT
NCAA Football: UC - Davis at California - Source: Imagn
ACC Media days 2025: Day 2 teams, coaches, players, timings, schedule and more - Source: Imagn

The ACC media days are underway and will continue on Day 2 on Wednesday, July 23. The media days take place from July 22-24 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Media days give coaches and players to help preview the upcoming college football season.

The ACC media days will be streamed on ACC Network Extra, and ACC Network will have exclusive coverage.

ACC media days: Day 2 schedule

On Day 2 of the ACC media day, six schools will meet with the media, including the likes of Florida State and Pitt.

Florida State, 10-10:30 a.m. ET

  • HC Mike Norvell
  • QB Thomas Castellanos
  • DL Darrell Jackson Jr.
  • OL Richie Leonard IV
  • DB Earl Little Jr.
The Florida State Seminoles open up Day 2 of the ACC media days on July 23. The Seminoles are coming off a horrible season but landed Castellanos in the portal and have hopes of competing for an ACC title again this season.

Louisville, 11-11:30 a.m.

  • HC Jeff Brohm
  • QB Miller Moss
  • WR Chris Bell
  • LB T.J. Quinn
  • LB Antonio Watts

Louisville is always a dark horse in the ACC, and that will remain the case this season. The Cardinals landed Miller Moss in the portal to solidify the quarterback position.

Syracuse, 12-12:30 p.m.

  • HC Fran Brown
  • QB Rickie Collins
  • DB Duce Chestnut
  • LB Derek McDonald
  • DL Dion Wilson Jr.

The Syracuse Orange had a solid season last season but lost QB Kyle McCord to the NFL. How Syracuse rebounds from that will be interesting, but the Orange have a tough task against Tennessee in Week 1.

Pitt, 1-1:30 p.m.

  • HC Pat Narduzzi
  • OL Lyndon Cooper
  • LB Kyle Louis
  • DB Javon McIntyre
  • RB Desmond Reid

The Pitt Panthers have expectations of making a bowl game and competing for the ACC title going into the season. Narduzzi is entering his 11th season at HC.

Georgia Tech, 2-2:30 p.m.

  • HC Brent Key
  • QB Haynes King
  • LB Kyle Efford
  • WR Malik Rutherford
  • OL Keylan Rutledge

Georgia Tech has Haynes King returning at QB, which should give the Yellow Jackets a legit chance at competing for the ACC title.

Wake Forest, 3-3:30 p.m.

  • HC Jake Dickert
  • DB Nick Anderson
  • RB Demond Claiborne
  • OL Devin Kylany
  • DB Davaughn Patterson

Wake Forest doesn't expect to be a true contender in the ACC as there are questions around their offense and at QB.

Edited by Cole Shelton


