ACC Media days 2025: Day 2 teams, coaches, players, timings, schedule and more

The ACC media days are underway and will continue on Day 2 on Wednesday, July 23. The media days take place from July 22-24 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Media days give coaches and players to help preview the upcoming college football season.

The ACC media days will be streamed on ACC Network Extra, and ACC Network will have exclusive coverage.

ACC media days: Day 2 schedule

On Day 2 of the ACC media day, six schools will meet with the media, including the likes of Florida State and Pitt.

Florida State, 10-10:30 a.m. ET

HC Mike Norvell

QB Thomas Castellanos

DL Darrell Jackson Jr.

OL Richie Leonard IV

DB Earl Little Jr.

The Florida State Seminoles open up Day 2 of the ACC media days on July 23. The Seminoles are coming off a horrible season but landed Castellanos in the portal and have hopes of competing for an ACC title again this season.

Louisville, 11-11:30 a.m.

HC Jeff Brohm

QB Miller Moss

WR Chris Bell

LB T.J. Quinn

LB Antonio Watts

Louisville is always a dark horse in the ACC, and that will remain the case this season. The Cardinals landed Miller Moss in the portal to solidify the quarterback position.

Syracuse, 12-12:30 p.m.

HC Fran Brown

QB Rickie Collins

DB Duce Chestnut

LB Derek McDonald

DL Dion Wilson Jr.

The Syracuse Orange had a solid season last season but lost QB Kyle McCord to the NFL. How Syracuse rebounds from that will be interesting, but the Orange have a tough task against Tennessee in Week 1.

Pitt, 1-1:30 p.m.

HC Pat Narduzzi

OL Lyndon Cooper

LB Kyle Louis

DB Javon McIntyre

RB Desmond Reid

The Pitt Panthers have expectations of making a bowl game and competing for the ACC title going into the season. Narduzzi is entering his 11th season at HC.

Georgia Tech, 2-2:30 p.m.

HC Brent Key

QB Haynes King

LB Kyle Efford

WR Malik Rutherford

OL Keylan Rutledge

Georgia Tech has Haynes King returning at QB, which should give the Yellow Jackets a legit chance at competing for the ACC title.

Wake Forest, 3-3:30 p.m.

HC Jake Dickert

DB Nick Anderson

RB Demond Claiborne

OL Devin Kylany

DB Davaughn Patterson

Wake Forest doesn't expect to be a true contender in the ACC as there are questions around their offense and at QB.

