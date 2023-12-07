ACC powerhouse becomes likely spot for Arch Manning's transfer amid reports of Texas QB getting linked with Ohio State and Alabama

Arch Manning's transfer has been one of the bigger developments in college football, as he could be on the move.

The freshman quarterback could use this season as a redshirt campaign amid rumors that starting quarterback Quinn Ewers will return to the Longhorns for next season.

Mike Farrell Sports threw out a few potential landing spots for Arch Manning's transfer if he decides to go that route.

"Potential landing places for Manning could include Ohio State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, or even Miami, who need a starting quarterback with Tyler Van Dyke entering the transfer portal and Emory Williams out until Spring with a compound fracture in his right arm." H/t The Spun

Arch Manning's transfer would elevate his name to the top of the NCAA Transfer Portal rankings.

Teams are going to fall head over heels for the prospect of having a Manning inside their building. Heading into the College Football Playoff, Manning has gone just 2-of-5 for 30 yards.

Arch Manning's transfer: Which teams could be interested?

Arch Manning's transfer has not become official, and it's rumored that he's happy with the Texas Longhorns. However, if Quinn Ewers returns to the Texas Longhorns, why would Manning not want to see the field for a second straight season?

Out of the potential landing spots that Mike Farrell Sports listed, the Ohio State Buckeyes could be the best one. With commit Julian Sayin getting ready to shine for the Alabama Crimson Tide, that would be another quarterback competition for Manning.

The Buckeyes have an open door after quarterback Kyle McCord announced that he's entering the transfer portal. Manning would be a great fit for the program in a loaded Big Ten Conference.

The Buckeyes will need to aggressively push for Arch Manning to join, as they have attracted significant skill position players, including Heisman Trophy finalist Marvin Harrison Jr.

Adding Arch Manning to the roster will attract players in the NCAA Transfer Portal to join the program, as the Buckeyes have one of the best defenses and a dominant quarterback ready to let it rip.

Another good fit would for Manning would be be the Miami Hurricanes to replace Tyler Van Dyke and Emory Williams being out for a while. However, the Atlantic Coast Conference has been devalued, so it will be difficult to see Manning want to go there in a rebuilding process to a national power.