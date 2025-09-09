"Accuracy shockingly was not good": Urban Meyer reveals critical mistakes in Arch Manning's play despite Texas' big win

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has given a review of Arch Manning’s performance in the Week 2 encounter with SJSU. The former coach pointed out that Manning’s pass accuracy was not as good as he had expected.

Ad

Meyer did the review on the Tuesday episode of “The Triple Option,” calling out Manning’s poor accuracy. He said (1:02):

“His accuracy was not good. His accuracy, uh, shockingly was not good. His decisions at times were just okay. You know, there were a couple of the underthrown balls in the deep on the interception.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

However, Meyer’s analysis of Manning’s game was not all negative. The former coach noted some positives about the quarterback’s performance, tipping him to fully evolve into an elite quarterback as the season goes on.

For instance, Meyer praised his athleticism, describing it as better than he expected. He said:

“Athleticism, I thought, was good. It was actually a little better than I thought.”

Ad

Similarly, the 61-year-old was impressed by the Texas quarterback’s arm strength, which he described as excellent.

“Arm strength and release, excellent,” said Meyer.

“He threw a post corner out, I believe, in the fourth quarter to his right. I mean, that was a sideline to sideline throw and he shot that thing out there.”

Arch Manning recorded an improved output against SJSU after his disappointing performance in the season opener. He completed 19-of-30 passes for 295 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception as the Longhorns beat the Spartans 38–7.

Ad

Analyst makes U-turn on Arch Manning’s Heisman prospects

After the barrage of criticisms that followed his Week 1 performance, Manning has received renewed hype since his Week 2 outing. Veteran sports commentator Paul Finebaum is one of the analysts who made a U-turn on Manning after Week 2.

Finebaum repledged his allegiance to the quarterback on Sunday during an appearance on SportsCenter. He said:

Ad

“I know the critics are going to ridicule me, but I don’t care anymore, guys. I am staying with Arch Manning. He has not been perfect, but the Heisman doesn’t get voted on until December. So, let’s (quit) all this ‘He’s out of the Heisman race after a bad loss.’ He can come back.”

Many would not consider SJSU as the ideal challenge to test Arch Manning, however. The next real test will be Florida on Oct. 4. Before then, Texas will face UTEP and Sam Houston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More