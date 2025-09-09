"Accuracy shockingly was not good": Urban Meyer reveals critical mistakes in Arch Manning's play despite Texas' big win

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has given a review of Arch Manning’s performance in the Week 2 encounter with SJSU. The former coach pointed out that Manning’s pass accuracy was not as good as he had expected.
Meyer did the review on the Tuesday episode of “The Triple Option,” calling out Manning’s poor accuracy. He said (1:02):
“His accuracy was not good. His accuracy, uh, shockingly was not good. His decisions at times were just okay. You know, there were a couple of the underthrown balls in the deep on the interception.”
However, Meyer’s analysis of Manning’s game was not all negative. The former coach noted some positives about the quarterback’s performance, tipping him to fully evolve into an elite quarterback as the season goes on.
For instance, Meyer praised his athleticism, describing it as better than he expected. He said:
“Athleticism, I thought, was good. It was actually a little better than I thought.”
Similarly, the 61-year-old was impressed by the Texas quarterback’s arm strength, which he described as excellent.
“Arm strength and release, excellent,” said Meyer.
“He threw a post corner out, I believe, in the fourth quarter to his right. I mean, that was a sideline to sideline throw and he shot that thing out there.”
Arch Manning recorded an improved output against SJSU after his disappointing performance in the season opener. He completed 19-of-30 passes for 295 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception as the Longhorns beat the Spartans 38–7.
Analyst makes U-turn on Arch Manning’s Heisman prospects
After the barrage of criticisms that followed his Week 1 performance, Manning has received renewed hype since his Week 2 outing. Veteran sports commentator Paul Finebaum is one of the analysts who made a U-turn on Manning after Week 2.
Finebaum repledged his allegiance to the quarterback on Sunday during an appearance on SportsCenter. He said:
“I know the critics are going to ridicule me, but I don’t care anymore, guys. I am staying with Arch Manning. He has not been perfect, but the Heisman doesn’t get voted on until December. So, let’s (quit) all this ‘He’s out of the Heisman race after a bad loss.’ He can come back.”
Many would not consider SJSU as the ideal challenge to test Arch Manning, however. The next real test will be Florida on Oct. 4. Before then, Texas will face UTEP and Sam Houston.