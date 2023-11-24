ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum didn't hold back while criticizing Michigan President Santa Ono for his handling of Jim Harbaugh's situation amid the program's sign-stealing scandal.

Ono publicly came out in support of Harbaugh after the head coach was handed a three-game suspension by the Big Ten over a sign-stealing scandal.

Michigan also filed an appeal against their coach's suspension, requesting a temporary restraining order, but withdrew their pleas last week and accepted Harbuagh's suspension.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Amid a chaotic few weeks for the Wolverines, Finebaum has slammed Ono for the way his program has dealt with the issues around his team. While speaking on the Tim May show, he said:

"Well, Santa Ono is a complete and total clown. I mean, he ought to go to the game with a clown nose because I've rarely ever seen a college educator and we all know, he's learned, okay. Yeah, but he's, but he acted like a blithering idiot. And that's what happens when you go all in on, on Jim Harbaugh."

Harbaugh will serve the last of his three-game suspension when No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) squares off against No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) on Saturday, Nov. 25. Sherrone Moore will continue to serve as the interim head coach for Michigan in Harbaugh's absence.

It's safe to say that either Michigan or Ohio State will not end the regular season with a perfect record. The winner of this contest will most likely confirm a spot in the college football playoff.

Will Jim Harbaugh miss the bulk of 2024 college football season?

Michigan Wolverines HC Jim Harbaugh

As per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Jim Harbaugh's suspension could extend into the bulk of the 2024 season. Last week, he said that the Michigan coach is still under investigation by the NCAA over recruiting violations during the 2020 COVID dead period.

Feldman also explained that once the NCAA completes its investigation into the sign-stealing scandal and the recruiting violations, Harbaugh's ongoing suspension could be continued for most of the 2024 college football season.

However, the NCAA has yet to confirm whether Harbaugh will be suspended for the majority of next season.