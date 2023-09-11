AD Alan Haller revealed Mark Dantonio's response to rejoin MSU football amid Mel Tucker's suspension in press conference

Mark Dantonio retired from his position as Michigan State Spartans coach following the 2019 season. The management then hired Mel Tucker as coach. However, he has been relieved of his duties amidst an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network shared the news, while also revealing that Dantonio, who is the all-time winningest coach in Spartans history, will return in an undefined role, to assist acting head coach Harlon Barnett. He tweeted:

"Mel Tucker fired as Michigan State’s coach, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will be MSU’s interim coach w/former coach Mark Dantonio expected to assist in an undefined role. MSU investigating allegations Tucker sexually harassed activist/rape survivor Brenda Tracy, USA Today reported."

During his press conference announcing the decision to move on from Tucker, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller was asked what led to Dantonio's return from retirement, to which he responded:

"I called coach Dantonio this morning and his response was 'Alan, whatever you need, I'm here to help.' So, he was excited to be back and Coach D will probably be back at some point tomorrow, if not tomorrow, definitely on Tuesday."

Haller added that Dantonio will wear a set, however, his role is undecided:

"We're still trying to figure out his role, but he definitely will wear a headset, either on the sidelines or up in the booth and he'll offer his knowledge of his coaching career. So I think it'll be a tremendous asset for our student-athletes, and our staff. The student-athletes were fired up when I mentioned that to them."

Check out Alan Haller's comments on Mark Dantonio's return below (starting at the 8:19 mark):

How did Mark Dantonio perform as head coach of the Michigan State Spartans?

After multiple positions at several stops, including a six-year stretch as the Michigan State Spartans defensive backs coach, Mark Dantonio received his first head coaching opportunity in 2004. In three seasons, he led the Cincinnati Bearcats to an 18-17 record before returning to Michigan State with the same title.

Dantonio spent 13 seasons leading the Spartans, compiling a 114-57 record. His 114 wins are the most by any coach in program history. He led Michigan State to three Big Ten titles as they won the conference championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015. In both 2010 and 2013, Dantonio was also named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. The Spartans made one appearance in the College Football Playoff during his tenure.

