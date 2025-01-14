Adam Schefter sets the record straight on his conversation with Deion Sanders amid rampant Cowboys rumors

There was news on Monday night of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reaching out to Colorado Buffaloes coach and former Cowboys player Deion Sanders to become the team's next coach.

While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter discussed the possibility of this all playing out.

"Last night, I spoke to Prime in the second half of the [Rams vs. Vikings] game, he called me after his dinner. I put out, basically, one of the things he said ... 'To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing. I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team: the coaches, our student body, and the community.'"

Schefter expanded on how he interpreted the comments he heard from Deion Sanders.

"The way I took it was, he was not interested in going to the NFL. He was not thinking or planning to go to the NFL. It may not even happen that he goes to the NFL, but because he loves and respects Jerry Jones so much, when Jerry calls, of course, he is going to talk to him ... Deion Sanders told me that he doesn't know what happens next."

Fans took to social media and discussed how they believe the situation is playing out.

"Deion to the Cowboys would be like throwing gasoline on a dumpster fire." One person commented

"If they committed to taking Shedeur he would go, IMO" Another poster wrote

Other people reacted a bit differently to the news.

"do we care what happens with the cowboys?" One Twitter user commented

"As an Eagles fan, I'm begging Jerry to hire Deion" Another person responded to the post

How much will Deion Sanders' buyout be if he leaves Colorado?

Deion Sanders has been looking for a new contract with the Colorado Buffaloes, but as his current one continues, Benjamin Allbright reported there would be an $8 million buyout to leave the Buffs and join another team, including the NFL.

However, this is believed to be more of a contract leverage situation than anything else, similar to what Jim Harbaugh did with the Michigan Wolverines before eventually joining the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason.

Sanders is currently entering the third year of a five-year, $29.5 million contract with the Colorado Buffaloes. However, with the significant improvement in Year 2 and joining the Big 12 Conference, Sanders likely is seeking a raise in his contract.

While appearing on the "Zero 2 Sixty" podcast in November, Colorado athletic director Rick George commented on Deion Sanders' contract.

"I think there's a lot of people out there that wanna say he's just jumping in Boulder and he's out of here. Deion's not going anywhere. The guy's committed here, he's just getting started. I feel really good about our relationship and his love of Boulder and our tradition here, and the community's embraced him back."

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out and where Sanders will be coaching next season.

