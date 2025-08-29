Adarius Hayes suspension: Exploring charges against Miami LB following a fatal car crash

Miami linebacker Adarius Hayes turned himself in after being charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly crash that killed three people in Florida on May 10. Hayes surrendered to the Largo Police Department and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail on Friday.

Ad

According to reports, Hayes has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury. He was later released from jail after posting a $350,000 bond.

Miami suspends LB Adarius Hayes "indefinitely" after fatal car crash

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Friday, Miami announced that Adarius Hayes would be suspended "indefinitely" after the player turned himself in to the police.

Ad

Trending

"Following the charges issued today by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, student-athlete Adarius Hayes has been indefinitely suspended from all athletic related activities per athletic department policy," Miami said in a statement. "We will have no further comment."

During the fatal accident in May, Hayes, 20, crashed his 2024 maroon Dodge Durango into a green Kia Soul, driven by 78-year-old woman Gail Price.

Ad

While Adarius Hayes was behind the wheel of his car, he also had a 19-year-old passenger in the front seat and a 16-year-old passenger in the back seat. In Price's car, a 58-year-old man, Herbert Rivera, was in the front passenger seat while his child, Charlie Rivera, 4, was in the back seat with Jabari Solomon, 10.

Reports claim that Hayes was driving well above the posted 40 mph speed limit and was weaving aggressively through traffic before crashing into the Kia Soul.

Ad

Solomon and Rivera were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Price and Rivera were transported to the hospital, where the former died the following day. Rivera sustained injuries from the crash but survived.

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will open their 2025 season against the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday. Hayes is not expected to play in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More