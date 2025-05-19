After making the College Football Playoff last year, could Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers be in for a bigger season in 2025? The Athletic insider Bruce Feldman likes their chances.

On Sunday, Feldman published an article on the teams he believes could get over their projected win totals, including the Tigers to have over 9.5 victories.

One reason the analyst pointed out was the arrival of five-star recruit Amare Adams. The 6-3, 305-pound defensive lineman will join a defensive front that already has Peter Woods and TJ Parker.

Dabo Swinney's team is also bringing back most of its most productive players from last season, including quarterback Cade Klubnik, and a talented wide receiver room that includes Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. and TJ Moore.

Feldman also ranked Swinney as the No. 2 coach entering the season. The insider is so confident about Clemson's success this year that he predicted that it would face the Texas Longhorns for the national championship.

Last season, the Tigers finished 10-4 (7-1) and made the CFP after winning the ACC championship. However, Swinney's team lost 38-24 to the Longhorns in the opening round.

Clemson will open the season on Aug. 30 against LSU at Memorial Stadium.

FOX insider has Clemson QB Cade Klubnik as top signal caller heading into 2025

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt believes the Clemson Tigers are on the rise again, and one of the biggest reasons is Cade Klubnik, who will enter his senior season.

"He showed why he was the number one quarterback out of high school last year, when he played so well," Klatt said on Monday (25:55), via 'The Joel Klatt Show.' "He pushed the ball down the field. You think about this, he had the third most completions last year on throws that traveled at least 20 or more yards down the field."

Klubnik passed for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Tigers last year. He also ran for 463 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, showcasing his ability to make plays with his legs.

Another factor Klatt considered was Klubnik's starting experience, as he has started for Clemson in the last two seasons.

The quarterback has also worked out with QB guru Jordan Palmer to improve in his mechanics ahead of his final collegiate season.

Klubnik has been mentioned as a Heisman contender and potential NFL first-round draft pick by several analysts this offseason.

