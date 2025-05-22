After becoming 4th CFB player with Private Jet NIL deal, Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed drops 2 word message of gratitude

Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed had a breakout season in 2024 in the back half of the year. He looked especially strong in the final five games of the season, throwing for over 200 yards four times. As a result, he is expected to have an even stronger season in 2025.
With so much hype around Reed heading into next season, he has received several NIL offers. On Thursday, it was reported by insider Pete Nakos that Reed signed an NIL deal with the private jet company, ENG Aviation Group. The group is known for chartering premium private jet services.
Priority Sports posted about it on their Instagram account.
"Marcel is now one of four CFB players with a private jet NIL deal."
Shortly after the post went live on Thursday, Reed reposted it on his Instagram story with a two-word message of gratitude.
"God works!!"
The only other players in college football history to sign a private jet NIL deal were former Texas QB Quinn Ewers, former Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart and Miami QB Carson Beck. ENG president Steve Hoffman made a statement after the announcement of the deal.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Marcel Reed to the ENG family. Marcel is a standout athlete whose determination, discipline, and leadership reflect the very values we live by at ENG—Earned. Never Given. Just as Marcel earned the trust of his coaches to lead on the field, we work every day to earn the trust of our clients by delivering world-class service and mission-critical flights."
Head coach Mike Elko is excited about Marcel Reed's development next season
Although Marcel Reed showed flashes of brilliance last year, he did not get to showcase his talents throughout an entire season. As a result, head coach Mike Elko is excited to see what Reed can do next season. Elko spoke about Reed on Wednesday during Brazos Country Coach's Night.
"Marcel Reed's development is what I'm most excited about," Elko said. "His development as a leader and in the passing game is important. He was a great player last year, but you'll see a significantly better version of him this fall."
The key to Reed's progression next season will be to see how he performs as a passer. He is best known for his ability to run the ball, but if he can develop as a dynamic passer as well, he could become one of the top QBs in the nation.
