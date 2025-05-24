After Bill Belichick’s drama-free interview, Jordon Hudson gets dragged into another controversy by ‘The Pivot’ co-host

Following the series of controversies surrounding his CBS interview in recent weeks, Bill Belichick made a drama-free appearance on a popular podcast. The six-time Super Bowl winner was a guest on the latest episode of “The Pivot” podcast.
However, the aftermath of the interview hasn't been free from more controversies regarding the coach’s relationship. Channing Crowder, co-host of the podcast, revealed that Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, played a significant role behind the scenes during the coach’s interview.
According to Crowder, she wasn’t just present; she was actively involved in shaping the process and managing key aspects of the production. This reinforces the notion of the power and control Hudson now holds in Bill Belichick's life and career.
“She kind of coordinates and brand manages,” Crowder said on WQAM’s Hochman and Crowder. “She has her paws on the situation. It’s different ... It was weird to be around Belichick and Jordon. I don’t see Belichick in that light. But he just smiles and nods.”
Channing Crowder expressed his deep disappointment with what he perceives as the reduced stature of the great Bill Belichick due to his controversial relationship with Jordon Hudson.
“His old lady is different," Crowder said. "She lurks. It’s weird to know him as Coach Belichick running the entire organization as G.M., head coach, talent coordinator, all that stuff, and then to see this tiny, little 95-pound girl kind of — pretty much telling him what to do.”
Although Hudson may have played a major role behind the scenes during Bill Belichick’s appearance on “The Pivot,” she did not make it into the final cut of the episode. This contrasts sharply with the CBS interview, where her presence became a focal point and sparked significant public reaction.
Bill Belichick continues to accuse CBS of editing the interview
Early in the podcast, he had the chance to address the controversy surrounding his CBS interview. A question from Ryan Clark prompted the coach to explain why he acknowledged Jordon Hudson on the acknowledgment page of his new book, noting that the situation was similar at CBS.
“It was asked,” Belichick said. “No, it was asked. They asked about her — the same, similar question that you asked about her acknowledgement in the book. And I explained that in the tribute pages that she did, but that wasn’t shown."
Belichick maintains his claim that producers edited out important portions of his comments about Jordon Hudson, challenging them to release the full interview. He believes that this editing contributed to a misleading narrative portraying Hudson as excessively controlling the exchange.
