After bold Tim Tebow comparison, Paul Finebaum claims Arch Manning to be under "most pressure" in 2025

Arch Manning will be the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback for the 2025 season, following Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL's Miami Dolphins. While many are eager to see how Manning fares in his first season as a starter, SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has claimed that the Texas QB might be under pressure to deliver for his team.

Ad

On Friday, Finebaum appeared on ESPN's "Get Up" and offered Manning a warning about the critics if he fails to get off to a good start in the 2025 season. When asked which player will be facing the "most pressure" in the upcoming season, Finebaum chose the Texas QB.

“He’s the greatest player in the history of college football, and that is Arch Manning. I mean, I don’t know what else we can say about him, but we’ll keep saying it,” Finebaum said with a tinge of sarcasm.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Unfortunately, that comes with pressure. Everyone will be watching him against Ohio State on that first Saturday. If he doesn’t perform, the critics will rain down.”

Get Up @GetUpESPN LINK . @finebaum believes Arch Manning is the player under the MOST pressure this upcoming CFB season 👀

Ad

Texas will be on the road when it opens the 2025 season against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are the reigning national champions and will want to begin the defense of their title with a win.

Moreover, Manning comes from football royalty. His uncles, Eli and Peyton, are multiple-time Super Bowl-winning QBs, while his grandfather, Archie, also played as a quarterback in the NFL for 13 seasons.

So, it's only natural for many to expect young Arch to live up to his family's legacy.

Ad

Paul Finebaum compared Texas QB Arch Manning to Tim Tebow

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn

On the July 1 edition of ESPN's "Get Up," Paul Finebaum gave Arch Manning a big compliment by comparing the Texas QB to Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman Trophy at Florida in 2007.

Ad

"I think there’s a reasonably good chance that Arch Manning will be sitting on the front row in New York at the Heisman ceremony,” Finebaum said.

“That’s assuming that his team does what it’s supposed to do and compete not only for the SEC, but for the national championship, and I really believe they will.”

Ad

Manning committed to Texas in 2023. He redshirted his freshman year and served as Quinn Ewers' backup last season.

Manning recorded 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for four TDs in the 2024 season. He started two games for Texas when Ewers was injured and led the team to convincing wins in both.

Nonetheless, Manning will be under some added pressure when he gets the QB1 spot for Texas in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.