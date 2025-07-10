After Brett Yormark, Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy makes decisive statement about revising College Football Playoff model

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is in agreement with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark regarding the proposed revision to the College Football Playoff model.

According to On3Sports' Ari Wasserman on X, Gundy expressed his support for the proposed 5+11 CFP model. Gundy said via Wasserman:

"Don't we all want to play the game and decide who gets in at the end? Ultimately, we're trying to find the best teams, whatever that number is, to get in a playoff and seed them appropriately. I'm in agreement with the commissioner. It's the best way."

The proposed method has been pushed by the likes of the Big 12 and ACC, giving automatic playoff bids to the top five highest-rated conference champions. Then, 11 spots will be determined by the CFP selection committee.

SEC meetings have seemingly seen some support for the method as well, while the likes of the Big Ten are focusing more on a model that would give four automatic bids to SEC and Big Ten teams, while giving two to each the Big 12 and ACC. There's still some time for CFP leaders to make their decision.

Yormark, his fellow commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua have until December 1 to determine the new format, which would go into effect in 2026 and beyond.

Brett Yormark and fellow CFP leaders ready for "deep dive" into selection process

NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

Brett Yormark told ESPN that he's confident the landscape of college football will be moving towards 16 playoff teams soon. However, he and his fellow commissioners must go into a "deep dive" on the selection process first.

"The first step is we got to figure out, with the selection process, we're kind of doing a deep dive," he said. "Where can we improve it? Where can we modernize it? Are we using the right metrics? Are things weighted appropriately or not?

"So we're going through that conversation, and I think on the heels of that, we'll move into the format because I think for the room people need to get confident, more confident, in that selection process. And assuming they do, which I'm confident they will, we'll be able to then address the format that makes sense."

It will be interesting to see what direction college football decides to go when it's all said and done, come December 1 later this year.

