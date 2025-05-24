After building dream playground for grandson, $60M worth Coach Prime expresses gratitude in latest IG post

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has been working hard this offseason to ensure the Buffaloes have another good season. However, he has also been working hard to help his family in any way he can.

Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, had his first grandchild in August, Snow. He is the child of Deiondra and R&B singer Jacquees. On Saturday, Deion Sanders, who is worth $60 million, posted on Instagram after building a dream playground for his grandson.

"Lord thank you for my DAUGHTER Deiondra Sanders for blessing me with my grandson SNOW. God you are incredible. I only know how to be a blessing so SNOW got it coming. I Love him like he’s mine! He’s cutting into Shilo Sanders trust fund. Lololololol."

While Deion Sanders joked about Snow cutting into Shilo Sanders' trust fund, he should not need to worry too much. The Sanders family has plenty of wealth to spread around the family. Even if it did not, Shilo Sanders has done a good job of building his own money.

While Shilo was not selected in the 2025 NFL draft, he was signed by the Tampa bay Buccaneers shortly after. Even while Shilo is not guaranteed a roster spot next season, he signed a three-year, $2.9 million contract with the team. That should give him plenty of financial security for the next stage of his life.

Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, posts about her son, Snow

Coach Prime is fortunate to have a big and loving family that is growing. With the addition of Snow, Deion Sanders is now in the grandparent stage of his life. It appears that he is enjoying that stage of life, as can be seen by the playground he built for his grandson.

Deiondra Sanders also appears to be enjoying motherhood. She has made several posts about Snow on Instagram in the past several months, keeping her fans updated on his life. Her last post about him came last Saturday, May 17. In the post, she included several photos of the two cuddling together with the caption:

"Isaiah 66:13 As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you."

The Sanders family appears to be enjoying its youngest addition. Now that Snow is approaching his first birthday in a few months, it will be interesting to see what the Sanders family does to celebrate. They rarely hesitate to throw a big party.

