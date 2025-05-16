After Carson Beck's throwing video went viral in Miami, Billy Napier provides update on DJ Lagway's injury

Miami transfer QB Carson Beck and Florida QB DJ Lagway are in similar situations heading into next season. Both players suffered injuries towards the end of the 2024 season and were either limited in spring practice or not able to participate at all. Additionally, both players will be taking on more responsibility next season and have high expectations on them.

Ad

With the rivalry between Miami and Florida, it is easy to compare the two QBs. With both players coming back from injuries, it will be interesting to see how their recoveries go and how they perform early in the year. On Wednesday, Miami fans got good news as Carson Beck posted footage of him throwing on his Instagram story for the first time since last season.

On Friday, Gators fans got updates on DJ Lagway's health from head coach Billy Napier. He appeared on "Josh Pate's College Football Show" and spoke about Lagway's recovery. Pate asked him directly if he feels good about Lagway's recovery (Timestamp 43:00).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Absolutely yeah," Napier said. "He's throwing three days a week. He'll be ready to go for OTAs here."

Ad

DJ Lagway was limited throughout spring practice because of a shoulder injury that lingered from the end of the season. He was able to participate in some drills but did not throw. However, Billy Napier and the Florida Gators have been consistent in saying they are not worried about him being ready for next season.

Carson Beck and DJ Lagway enter the 2025 college football season with high expectations

As two in-state rivals, Miami and Florida are often compared, and heading into next season, it is easy because of their QB situations. Carson Beck is coming back from an elbow injury he suffered in the SEC championship game while playing for Georgia. He was unable to participate in spring practice but has started throwing again.

Ad

Heading into last season, Carson Beck was viewed as one of the nation's top QBs. However, he struggled and then had his season ended by injuries. He will be looking to prove he was worthy of the hype so that he can become a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

DJ Lagway will also be looking to prove he is worthy of the hype. Although his season was hindered by injuries, he was only able to play because of an injury to starter Graham Mertz. After Mertz went down, Lagway stepped in as the starter. Next season, he will be looking to prove that he can be the starter for a full season without taking a step back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.