After commitment drama, Nico Iamaleava's brother Madden shares first glimpses to his arrival at UCLA

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava was the center of a lot of drama this offseason. He was expected to continue his career with the Tennessee Volunteers but left the team after an NIL contract dispute in the spring transfer window. He opted to transfer to the UCLA Bruins, ending his career in Tennessee.

Ad

Partially as a result of Iamaleava's move to UCLA, his younger brother, Madden Iamaleava, committed to play for the Bruins in the spring. Madden is a three-star quarterback recruit in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.

While there was plenty of drama for the Iamaleava family to deal with, the Iamaleava brothers are both ready to get their first seasons at UCLA started. On Saturday, Madden Iamaleava posted a series of photos showing a glimpse into his arrival at UCLA. He also included an inspiring quote in the final image of the post.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Do everything in love," Iamaleava wrote.

Ad

As a freshman, Madden Iamaleava is not expected to get any playing time. As a three-star recruit, he will likely not work his way into the playing picture for at least a season or two. However, his brother, Nico, will immediately step into the starting role after transferring from Tennessee.

Nico Iamaleava will try to silence the doubters in his first season at UCLA

After leaving the Tennessee Volunteers in controversial fashion, Nico Iamaleava has become one of the most divisive players in college football. There are many fans in the college football world who believe he is entitled for leaving a prestigious program like Tennessee because he was trying to get as much money as possible.

Ad

Iamaleava decided to get a bigger NIL deal after his first season as a starter in Tennessee in 2024. He completed 213 of 334 passing attempts for 2616 yards and 19 TDs. It was a good season, but not one many fans and experts feel entitled him to sign one of the biggest NIL deals in college football, as he was rumored to be trying to get out of Tennessee.

Nico Iamaleava will be trying to silence his doubters next season at UCLA. Fortunately for him, he has a bigger support system with the Bruins. His brother, Madden, is starting his college career at UCLA next season and will be there for his brother if the criticism ever starts to get to him. Only time will tell whether Iamaleava can continue on his positive trajectory in a new environment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.