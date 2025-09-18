  • home icon
  After DeShaun Foster firing, interim coach sacks UCLA DC in major shakeup to revive Bruins football ahead of Northwestern takedown 

By Maliha
Modified Sep 18, 2025 05:16 GMT
NCAA Football: Utah at UCLA - Source: Imagn
Three days after head coach DeShaun Foster's firing, UCLA announced that defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe has also been let go, effective immediately. Foster’s departure came on Sunday following a winless start to his second season.

Interim head coach Tim Skipper confirmed Malloe’s exit on Wednesday.

“I want to personally thank him for all he’s done, especially with me, having conversations and things like that and everything he’s done for this university," Skipper said. "Just want to make sure I personally do that and get that handled. Great man right there.”
Skipper confirmed that no other assistants are expected to leave at this time.

UCLA has a bye this week before beginning conference play against Northwestern on Saturday. Defensive play-calling will be handled collectively, though it’s uncertain whether a new coordinator will be named.

Skipper said that his main focus is on navigating the transition.

“So in my mind right now we are in training camp,” Skipper said. “And then next week we’ll be getting ready for the first game. That’s how I’m seeing things right now.
So we are working through stuff right now in training camp, in my mind, and then as we get into next week we’ll figure out exactly how we’re going to do this thing.”

Malloe was in his fourth year with the Bruins and second as defensive coordinator. He helped UCLA rank No. 6 in rushing defense and No. 40 in total defense in his first year as a defensive coordinator in 2024, but the defense has struggled this season, dropping to No. 118 in the nation in total defense and No. 122 in scoring defense.

UCLA players continue to voice support after DeShaun Foster's firing

DeShaun Foster's firing from UCLA came as he was in the middle of his second season. He finished his time with the Bruins a 5-10 record, but several players have publicly voiced their support for him.

UCLA redshirt senior right tackle Reuben Unije shared an emotional post for Foster on Sunday.

"As a player this (our record) is on us the coaches can only do so much we have to make the plays and will make plays!! @DeShaunFoster26 has done nothing but try and put us in the right position to make plays on and off the field ! ! I’ll ride with him any day !! The realest!!" Unije tweeted.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. also expressed solidarity, posting a photo with Foster captioned:

"Membership past football."

Foster went 5-7 in the 2024 season.

