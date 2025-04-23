After Emmanuel Acho outburst, Deion Sanders Jr. quotes bible over increasing Shedeur hate: "You intended to harm me, but God intended it all for good"

Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., reacted negatively to NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho's dig at Shedeur Sanders' draft status with a bible quote. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback continues to tumble ever since reports of him sounding "arrogant" and "brash" at the 2025 NFL Combine surfaced. Up until then, he and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward were seen as the top two quarterbacks of the draft.

Amid this, another quarterback has come into the picture, whose skills impressed Acho to wonder if Shedeur is the second-best quarterback in this draft class. On Monday, Acho was up near the screen, analyzing a play showcasing an impressive pass for a touchdown by Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in a game against Jacksonville.

Acho posted the video in response to fans suggesting Dart is the second-best quarterback in this draft class instead of Shedeur.

However, Sanders Jr. doesn't seem to agree and took offense at Acho's supposed slight towards his brother, Shedeur.

"I was blind but now I see," Sanders Jr. wrote.

Acho replied, defending why he said what he said in the video. He tried mending the relationship with the Sanders family if they felt hurt by what he said.

"I messaged you privately to chat," Acho wrote. "If simply asking “is Jaxson Dart QB2” is unfair or offensive to you, I’m unsure how I can even *attempt* do my job well without offending. I’ve spent 2 yrs praising your family, not that y’all need my praise. I value relationships so let’s talk."

This is when Deion Sanders Jr. got back at Echo with a quote from the Bible, saying:

“You intended to harm me, but God intended it all for good. He brought me to this position so I could save the lives of many people. Genesis 50:20 NLT."

Emmanuel Acho has questions about Shedeur Sanders' elite arm

Shedeur Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award after he finished the 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Despite being among the league leaders in several offensive categories last season, Sanders' arm still hasn't convinced everyone, including Emmanuel Acho.

The NFL analyst raised questions when he appeared on "The Facility" on Monday.

“Shedeur Sanders, his arm, I got questions. I just got questions. Travis Hunter would have people beat and he’s waiting for it. Horn [Jr.] would have people beat and he’s waiting for it,” Acho told Chase Daniels.

Even in this video, a discussion was set off on whether Tyler Shough is the second-best quarterback in this draft class instead of Sanders. The NFL draft is only a few days away, and we will get to know if Sanders gets picked as the second quarterback off the board.

